Newcastle Herald letters to the editor, December 27, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
December 27 2022 - 3:30am
Elderly and disabled like fish out of water

I WAS pleased to read Hazel's Letter in your column, (Short Takes, 16/12). I also go to the Toronto Hydro pool at Splashes to work out as I am trying to avoid having a knee replacement. I find it is the best equipped pool I have ever been to.

