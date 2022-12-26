Elderly and disabled like fish out of water

IN fairness, and as a follow-up to my earlier comments, the World Cup final was an exciting game that ended in a draw. That result was discarded and a penalty shootout decided the end and final result. So, in my opinion, Argentina are World Cup shootout Champions. No more, no less. A game as important as a World Cup, if drawn at the conclusion of normal time, should continue until a result is reached. A golden goal, not a situation where the goalkeeper is thrust into a position that is unrealistic. Other codes have tweaked their rules to improve their respective games, but football seems reluctant to do so. As such, unfortunately, they will remain a secondary sport in this country. The Melbourne pitch invasion also did it no favours. It's a great game, but it needs some improvement to make it better and more entertaining.