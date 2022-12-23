How to cope with the pressure of Christmas

Another way to enhance your mental wellbeing is gratitude. Research shows that practicing gratitude can strengthen resilience. In times of high stress, we tend to focus on everything that goes wrong, and Christmas Day is no exception. Gratitude can help pull us out of this spiral by bringing attention to the present and on what we truly value. In this way, we shift our focus from expectation to appreciation. The key is to create time for gratitude, to sit and reflect.