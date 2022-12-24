Always anticipate a few stumbling blocks when you're trying something for the first time. In this instance, it was my knowledge of upholstery that threw a spanner in the works. Choosing style over substance, I selected a beautiful Indian woven cream linen - pretty to look at, but terrible to sew with. New cushions were also needed - the old ones were falling apart before our eyes. Realising my limitations early on, I decided to splurge on the cushion phase and get them made. New cushion foam was cut to size at Clark Rubber and covers made using the linen I purchased. My mother sewed slips for the frame to protect the cushions out of the same material.