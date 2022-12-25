Where would we be without holiday rituals?
The dream of a perfect Christmas Day: 28 degrees, sunny all day, with a very slight wind. All the shopping is done, the food is stocked, and easily prepared, with a beer or glass of wine at hand during prep.
There is music, and laughter, and conversation.
The fun begins early, with breakfast, switches gear at lunch and eases into a warm evening glow.
We know we can't control the weather - that's wishful thinking - but we have a hand in everything else.
If we're lucky, the day before is chill, too. Although that's seldom the case for us. And if we plan well, the day after is pretty relaxing, too.
In this supposedly post-pandemic environment, I think we're feeling a bit burnt out, a bit over the health scares, the work changes, the life changes.
We are ready for a break in the action, however short.
Thinking back, the rituals have changed a lot in my life.
Back in the day, there were some family traditions solid as gold.
For instance, Christmas Eve, which happened to be my dad's birthday as well, always centred on a dinner featuring oyster soup. We lived in a place and a time where fresh oysters were not possible, so those were canned oysters, mixed into a huge pot of warm milk, with butter and salt, and served with "oyster crackers", which were, of course, shaped like little round oyster meat.
We never ate it at any other time of the year. We enjoyed it for what it was. I never tasted a fresh, raw oyster until I was an adult, living on a coastline. And now, fresh oysters are one of my all-time favourite foods.
And yes, I'll be having oysters on Christmas Day, which is one of our new traditions, taking shape over the last decade.
Full circle. The cycle of life.
Some other traditions are not so easily updated.
I was speaking to my brother, Tom, last week about the tradition he started - Christmas tree hunting.
In the Black Hills National Forest, in the US, it's easy to get a permit to cut down a "Christmas tree". The tree can be no taller than 20 feet, and have a stump diameter no wider than 6 inches. The cost: $10.
I recall many a good day on the hunt - we could easily fit two in the back of his truck (one for his family, one for my parents' home). Pack hot chocolate in a thermos, some sandwiches and cookies, dress warm, and be prepared to walk a fair distance.
The Black Hill is dominated by Ponderosa pines, which make a fine tree. Finding the right size, and then being prepared to haul it back to where you parked, was the fun challenge.
And hand saws - not chainsaws - were always the chosen tools.
That feeling and smell and texture of a real tree is hard to forget, hard to replace.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.