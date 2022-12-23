Developers have lodged plans for yet another high-rise office building in the city's new central business district at Newcastle West.
Altim Property, the company behind the Swift office development at 653 Hunter Street, has lodged plans for an 11-storey commercial building at 810 Hunter Street.
Altim director Ian Summers said on Friday that 65 per cent of offices in Swift had been sold or leased and the company was pushing ahead with the new $12 million proposal.
Construction on Swift is due to start on January 9.
Mr Summers said the two buildings' 600-square-metre floor plates were proving popular with small businesses and larger firms looking to downsize their offices.
The new building will stand 38 metres, well below the 90-metre height limit, due to the site's floor space ratio, which is limited to 3:1 because the block is less than 1500 square metres.
The proposed building has a floor space ratio 57 per cent above the 3:1 limit.
The two Altim projects are surrounded by other offices in various stages of planning and construction, including the 16-storey 727 HQ in Hunter Street, Spartohori's seven-storey offices on the corner of Hunter Street and Stewart Avenue, DOMA Group's hotel and offices in Honeysuckle Drive and mixed-use Store redevelopment, and Multipart Property's Bowline offices and units next to Newcastle Interchange.
Store offices (open)
6 Stewart Avenue, DOMA Group, $54m, 15,000sqm
Bowline (under construction)
10 Dangar Street, Wickham, Multipart Property, $61m, offices and apartments
727 HQ offices (under construction)
727 Hunter Street, HYG, $49m, 15,000sqm
Little National Hotel/offices (under construction)
42 Honeysuckle Drive, DOMA Group, $45m, 148 hotel rooms, 5400sqm
Swift (construction starts January)
653 Hunter Street, Altim Property, $10m, 3000sqm
Spartohori offices (DA lodged)
775 Hunter Street, Spartohori, $10m, 5000sqm
Altim Property offices (DA lodged)
810 Hunter Street, Altim Property, $12m, 4300sqm
Honeysuckle HQ (tenders submitted)
Corner Honeysuckle Drive/Hannell Street, proposed residential/commercial site, potential $500m capital investment
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
