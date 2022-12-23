Newcastle Herald
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell tells Hunter Expert Panel that mining buffer zone regulation is inhibiting growth

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
December 24 2022 - 7:00am
Muswellbrook Coal Co open cut mine and surrounding buffer zone. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Upper Hunter MP David Layzell has told the newly formed Hunter Expert Panel that existing regulation of buffer zones around former mine sites is inhibiting the economic diversification of the region.

