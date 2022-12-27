The list is for the annual scavenger hunt done by all the year twelves. The HSC was practically over with only a few exams left for the more unusual topics like, woodworking and economics. All the heavy hitters - maths (yuck), English (think I did ok) and Biology (please God, don't let me fail) were well past and left to stew in Schrdinger's box. That damn cat had it lucky in comparison.