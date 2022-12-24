Hunter schools reflect on historic HSC 2022 success

WARNERS Bay High is celebrating its strongest Higher School Certificate results in recent memory.
Principal Marcus Neale said this year's cohort achieved 63 band sixes or E4s - the highest band in extension subjects - which is its equal best result in at least 15 years and matches its 2017 and 2008 tallies.
"I'm very proud of the students and staff," Mr Neale said.
"It was an outstanding year group as young men and women but they've also performed academically really well.
"There were kids who may not have got a band six but got a band four and that was an outstanding result for them by other measures.
"We really focused on the fundamentals, explicit teaching, relationships with students and teachers are paramount, good exam practice.
"Our teachers were relentless in quality teaching and going beyond the extra mile or 100 for the kids."
Mr Neale said the band sixes and E4s were across many subjects, including Community and Family Studies, Music, science subjects, English and Mathematics.
He said of the school's 50 Visual Arts students, 10 received band sixes, 31 received band fives, seven were selected for ArtExpress and nine were selected for First Class.
"Our Visual Arts teachers encourage risk taking and individuality," he said.
"So much artwork comes out of the student's life and their experiences, so when the kids are doing artworks about really personal things, they obviously feel comfortable knowing their teachers are in their corner and value them."
Hunter School of the Performing Arts and Callaghan College Jesmond Senior Campus' numbers of band sixes or E4s rose in one year from 34 to 68 and 13 to 27 respectively.
Macquarie College's rose from 12 to 29 and St Philip's Christian College Waratah from 69 to 108.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
