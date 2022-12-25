Jets hit refresh button ahead of New Year's Eve clash with Adelaide in ALW

The Newcastle Jets will use the Christmas period to reset as they look to turn their season around after a third successive loss on Friday night.
The Jets were beaten 2-0 by Brisbane at No.2 Sportsground after being routed by Melbourne City (5-1) and Melbourne Victory (5-2). The result left them floundering in ninth position on four points, six adrift of the top four.
Matildas midfielder Katrina Gorry, in her second appearance this season, was a class above with goals in the 10th and 60th minutes proving the difference on Friday night.
The round-six clash was the second in five days for Newcastle, who were scheduled to head back to Melbourne midweek to face unbeaten newcomers Western United.
But that game has been postponed due to predicted extreme heat, giving the Jets a chance to regroup before hosting Adelaide United at No.2 Sportsground on New Year's Eve.
The Jets are back in training Monday and coach Ash Wilson is waiting to see what the extent of the damage is to American midfielder Murphy Agnew, who was stretchered from the field on Friday night on half-time with a suspected back injury after a heavy collision with Roar goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff.
All-time leading scorer Tara Andrews was a late withdrawal due to illness and her absence was clear as the Jets struggled to find a killer blow in the final third despite again creating plenty of attacking opportunities.
"It's a good chance to take their minds off football for a couple of days and just reset mentally," Wilson said.
"When you come off a big loss where the performance wasn't at the level you want and then you go into a game where your effort, your commitment and the performance was good and you still lose, it can be tough."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
