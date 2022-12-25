Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jets hit refresh button ahead of New Year's Eve clash with Adelaide in ALW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
December 25 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets midfielder Murphy Agnew was stretchered from the field before half-time on Friday night after a heavy collision with Roar goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff. Picture by Marina Neil

The Newcastle Jets will use the Christmas period to reset as they look to turn their season around after a third successive loss on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.