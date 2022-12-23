Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Varroa mites found at Bishops Bridge, Mulbring properties: NSW Department of Primary Industries

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated December 23 2022 - 2:38pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A varroa mite, right, attached to a bee.

VARROA mites continue to elude measures to stamp out the invasive parasite, with two new detections in the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.