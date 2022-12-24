Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Sporting Declaration: The so-called beautiful game has an inherently ugly culture

By Robert Dillon
December 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image that will haunt Australian soccer for years. Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover is helped from the pitch after being attacked by a spectator wielding a metal bucket. Picture by Getty Images

OF all the hundreds of rugby league games I have attended over the years, never once have I seen a flare ignited by spectators in the crowd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.