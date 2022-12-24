Sporting Declaration: The so-called beautiful game has an inherently ugly culture

OF all the hundreds of rugby league games I have attended over the years, never once have I seen a flare ignited by spectators in the crowd.
Other than the occasional streaker - or serial pest Peter Hore's infamous tricycle ride, accompanied by two kittens, which delayed kick-off to a Newcastle Knights home game more than a decade ago - I've never seen a pitch invasion.
I've never seen thousands of spectators chanting homophobic or racist abuse in unison.
I've never seen bananas tossed on the field, or spectators targeting dark-skinned players with monkey noises.
I've never seen so-called "fans" pelting opposition players with coins.
I've never seen "supporters" of rival clubs engaging in full-scale, riotous violence, either directed at each other, or the unfortunate police trying to enforce law and order.
I've never seen spectators jump the fence to assault players or match officials.
And I don't expect to, because these are purely issues I associate with soccer, a game with an inherently rotten culture that I doubt will ever be fixed.
In a week when the round-ball code should be celebrating, after arguably the greatest World Cup final of all time, it is instead in disgrace after last week's horrendous scenes at AAMI Park.
The vision of Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover being helped from the field, concussed and bleeding, after being attacked by a lowlife wielding a metal bucket, has shocked and appalled right-minded Australians.
But it probably barely registered a mention in most corners in the world, simply because such incidents are so commonplace they are scarcely newsworthy.
Think I'm exaggerating?
Well, just consider the regular carnage when the English national team play abroad, particularly in Europe. This dates back at least 40 years.
Then you have the "Ultras" in countries such as Italy and Poland, who make the English thugs look like bumbling amateurs.
These loose cannons, of course, are a minority, but the trouble is that soccer is the biggest sport in the world, so even a minority amounts to large numbers.
The real worry for Football Australia (FA) officials, in my opinion, is that an element of people who attend games in this country seem to regard the yobs overseas as role models.
Last week's events have reaffirmed my belief that these so-called "active supporter groups" believe they are bigger than the game.
Why else do they smuggle marine flares into stadiums, and then ignite them, except for the fact they have a pathetic yearning to be the centre of attention?
"Football without fans is nothing," was a common theme after FA's decision to announce the next three A-League grand finals would be staged in Sydney, sparking an outraged backlash and game-day protests.
Supporters are undeniably entitled to be disappointed about the powers-that-be selling them out, apparently without consultation.
But whatever claims they had to the high moral ground are now in tatters after Saturday's atrocious behaviour, which forced the abandonment of a high-quality Melbourne derby between two of the A-League's best teams.
Yet unashamedly, within days of this despicable episode, supporters of 11 clubs had the hide to send FA a list of "demands", including a paragraph that warned/threatened: "Without a reasonable response ... supporters could be forced into further protest action."
In light of the Melbourne debacle, would it be any great loss if these alleged fans simply stopped attending games and disappeared up their own backsides?
Good riddance, many would say.
No doubt I will be accused of taking an anti-soccer stance by the usual round-ball tragics, most of whom, from my experience, tend to have large chips on their shoulders. But I can assure you I enjoy the code and love Arsenal more than any team in the world.
That doesn't change my opinion that the self-proclaimed "beautiful game" has a particularly ugly underbelly.
And, really, what else should we expect, when you consider this is a sport run by FIFA?
FIFA, of course, is probably the most affluent, powerful sporting organisation on the planet, yet there has been a stench surrounding it for at least a decade.
Only FIFA could justify staging consecutive World Cups in Russia and Qatar, when they were so many other more worthy venues, including Australia.
Even Lionel Messi's crowning glory, after a pulsating tournament decider, could not overshadow the "sportswashing" narrative surrounding the 2022 World Cup.
The Guardian's Barney Ronay summed it up perfectly when he described it as "the most costly, carbon-heavy, bloodstained, corruption-shadowed event in the history of global sport".
The World Cup, of course, is supposedly the pinnacle. As good as it gets.
If the best FIFA can come up with is Russia followed by Qatar, then what hope is there? While ever FIFA is setting the tone, there is precious little chance of any cultural reform at any level.
The real fans, the vast majority of whom actually follow soccer for the right reasons, deserve better.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.