MAJOR retailers are geared up for a Boxing Day boom amid the first Christmas without COVID-19 restrictions in three years.
Westfield Kotara and Charlestown Square will open their doors to thousands of customers looking to snag a bargain the day after Christmas.
Scentre Group regional manager Alison Pearson said customers should plan ahead and wear comfortable shoes so they can shop 'till they drop at Westfield Kotara.
"We know this is one of the busiest times of the year, so we've pulled out all the stops to make this Boxing Day as convenient as possible, including offering extended trading hours so customers can shop at a time that suits them," she said.
"Westfield Kotara will be open from 8am until 6pm so customers can see new release movies, enjoy a meal, and take advantage of the best sales with up to 50 per cent off selected retailers."
Charlestown Square has the same opening hours with more than 250 retailers taking part in the sales, offering shoppers the opportunity to grab a post-Christmas bargain with up to 70 per cent off at some shops.
Centre manager Kate Murphy said Myer, Sephora, Peter Alexander and French Connection are expected to be popular with shoppers.
"Our hospitality providers will also be operating to provide shoppers with a variety of food and beverage options during their day at the centre," she said.
"Boxing Day is one of our busiest days of the year and we are anticipating over 50,000 shoppers to walk through our doors across our ten hours of trade, representing a 20 per cent increase on last year."
Ms Murphy said foot traffic is already 11 per cent higher than the same time in 2021, with feedback from retailers revealing they are already meeting and beating their pre-COVID sales.
And, it's good news for workers, with Australian Bureau of Statistics November data showing the Hunter's labour market has grown significantly.
The region's workforce has grown by more than 35,000, compared with pre-pandemic levels.
Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said the market is showing a strong response to the call by businesses for workers to fill jobs.
"The workforce participation rate in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has hit an all-time high, topping out at 70.8 per cent, however this is still sagging in the Hunter Valley which is curious given the deafening cries from employers seeking out additional workers right across the region in just about every section of business," he said.
"What is remarkable is the growth in the total number of people employed, which has jumped from around 338,000 in March 2020 to 373,200 in November, showing nine per cent growth in full time and 12 per cent growth in part time jobs across the period."
Monthly figures across the region continue to show volatility but remain in the lower range compared to historical data and lower than the levels experienced before COVID-19 hit.
Since March 2020 the workforce in the Hunter Valley has increased by about 16,700 people, compared with 14,800 in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
However, the employment take-up in the Hunter Valley grew by just 4,900, compared with Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's 29,500.
As for Boxing Day trade, Mr Hawes said consumer spending figures leading into Christmas have been encouraging.
"The level of household savings which can resource retail spending has also been relatively healthy," he said.
"However, we anticipate the performance of the Boxing Day sales will be subject to consumer sentiment which is overshadowed by inflationary and cost of living pressures."
He said a lot of businesses still choose not to open on Boxing Day, but the big centres are expected to do well with a number of choices on offer.
Mr Hawes said Christmas trading through to January is usually an opportunity for retailers to clear stock.
"Reports are showing overall retail trade has been stronger this year than 2021, and we would hope that pushes forward into 2023 to support an industry that is so vital to the local communities they serve," he said.
"Shopping in the post-Christmas period is typified as an opportunity to secure a bargain so we would encourage shoppers to have a good look if they have a list and purchasing capacity to support it."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.