Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Boxing Day sales: Westfield Kotara and Charlestown Square predict huge trade as shoppers search for sales

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated December 25 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boxing Day trade is expected to boom amid the first Christmas in three years without COVID-19 restrictions. Picture by Marina Neil

MAJOR retailers are geared up for a Boxing Day boom amid the first Christmas without COVID-19 restrictions in three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.