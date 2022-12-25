Samaritans host hundreds at Newcastle Christmas lunch

The Samaritans have hailed an unprecedented community response to their Christmas park lunch events this year.
Event coordinator Dana Pichaloff said on Sunday that this year marked the "best community response" she had seen, including plenty of donated toys for children attending the lunches in Newcastle, Wyong and Singleton.
The sun shone on about 1000 lunch-goers at Foreshore Park, while about 500 attended the lunch at Wyong and more than 100 were at Singleton Showground.
Ms Pichaloff said she had more than 300 volunteers working across the three sites and more helpers on a waiting list.
She said she could "feel plenty of positivity" around the events this year after two difficult years dealing with COVID restrictions and uncertainty.
"Like every year it's challenging, but there's been a bit of a shift towards the positive, particularly after COVID, but there is still very much a strong need, which is evident today in the number of people seeking support," she said.
The Wyong event has returned this year after a two-hear hiatus.
The Samaritans have been hosting Christmas lunches for the past 22 years.
Anglican Bishop of Newcastle and Samaritans president Dr Peter Stuart said the lunches ensured people in the community who might feel isolated or were experiencing difficulties could enjoy Christmas Day in good company.
"There are a lot of people we seek to help at this time of year, and we can only deliver this with the support of the community," he said.
"We've been humbled by the generosity of the community this year."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
