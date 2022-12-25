Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Karuah man found passed out in car at East Maitland charged with drink driving.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated December 25 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sleepy Christmas - man found passed out in car

A 19-year-old Karauh man has been charged with drink driving after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car in East Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.