This isn't a Boxing Day with an obvious blockbuster coming out - the Avatar sequel having been released earlier - but it does offer a variety of movies for both kids and adults who are looking for a way to divert themselves after Christmas.
While it sounds like an Irish horror movie, this is in fact a dark comedy from writer-director Martin McDonagh, whose previous films include the high-quality In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The new film reunites McDonagh with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleason from In Bruges. It's set on an island off the coast of Ireland in the early 1920s during the country's civil war. Padraic Suilleabhain (Farrell) and his best friend Colm Doherty (Gleeson) have for years caught up every day at 2pm. But one day, Colm abruptly ends the friendship and Padraic is shocked - one of the foundations of his existence has been removed. At first Padraic tries to pretend nothing has happened and keep things going, but then Colm presents him with a grotesque ultimatum and matters escalate. Anyone who's had a friendship unexpectedly severed - or felt they had to be the one to end one - might be able to relate to some of this though perhaps not to what happens later.
Fans of the late Whitney Houston will probably flock to this biopic, It is apparently two and a half hours long but no doubt, for some, too much Whitney won't be enough. It stars Naomi Ackie as the immensely successful singer and sometime actress whose hits included How Will I Know, Didn't We Almost Have It All, and, of course, I Will Always Love You from The Bodyguard, in which she starred with Kevin Costner and which spawned a bestselling soundtrack album. Also in the cast are Stanley Tucci as record producer Clive Davis, Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown and Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie as her parents.
Plucky British underdog stories - often inspired, to a greater or lesser extent, by real-life events - are almost a genre unto themselves, and here's another. Richard III was depicted as a villain by Shakespeare and suffered the posthumous indignity of his remains being lost for hundreds of years before they were discovered under a carpark in Leicester in 2012. This film is about how amateur historian Philippa Langley (Sally Hawkins), spearheaded the search despite personal challenges and scepticism from the experts. She also wanted to rehabilitate his reputation and made a discovery that explained the "hunchback" label attached to him (that suggested moral as well as physical issues). So obsessed with Richard does Phillipa become that she starts having hallucinations of him. Written by Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan (who also stars as Philippa's estranged husband) and directed by Stephen Frears, the team behind Philomena.
Bernard Waber's literary character - created in the 1960s - comes to life in this live-action / CGI musical comedy. The Primm family has moved to New York City, where their young son Josh (Winslow Fegley) struggles to adapt to his new school and to make new friends. But then he discovers Lyle - a singing crocodile (voiced by Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and music - living in the attic of his new home. Once Josh gets over the shock, they become friends. But when Lyle is threatened by evil neighbour Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms and Lyle's charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), must join forces to save the crooning croc. There are original songs written by, among others, the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Could this be another Paddington?
Eleven years after the Shrek spinoff Puss in Boots comes this sequel in which our outlaw hero (voiced by Antonio Banderas) is forced to reassess things when he discovers he is down to the last of his nine lives. Death is, literally, stalking him and he reluctantly decides to go live with a cat lady. But, being who he is, he grows bored with the pampered life and embarks on another adventure, seeking the mythical Last Wish to restore his nine lives. But he's not the only one going after it. With lots of colourful characters - voiced by, among others, Florence Pugh, Salma Hayek, Olivia Colman, John Mulaney and Ray Winstone - and enough sophistication to appeal to adults as well as kids, it should be a winner.
This satirical film from Swedish writer-director Ruben Ostlund (Force Majeure) won the Palme d'Or at Cannes so it could be said to be the prestige movie of the day though it might not be for all tastes. After an awkward date, two models - the prosperous Yaya (Charlbi Dean) and her less successful boyfriend Carl (Harris Dickinson) - are invited on a luxury cruise where those on board are divided into the wealthy passengers and the workers. Yaya is expected to use her Instagram influence but this - and much else - becomes irrelevant when a storm hits and they all end up on an island and the social order is reversed, the below-decks staff having more practical skills than their alleged betters. Woody Harrelson plays the ship's captain.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.