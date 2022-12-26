Murphy Agnew has been cleared of any major damage from a sickening collision with Brisbane goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff at No.2 Sportsground on Friday night.
But whether the Jets midfielder will play when Newcastle host high-flying Adelaide in a must-win game this Saturday is not yet known.
The 24-year-old has had instant impact in A-League Women since joining the Jets from a season in Iceland.
But in a rough night for the American in which she required on-field medical treatment twice, Agnew was stretchered from the field five minutes before half-time clutching the "green whistle" for pain relief after hurting her back.
Agnew made heavy contact with Hancuff as they challenged for the ball and came off second best, being hurled into the air before landing awkwardly.
The dynamic attacking player and set-piece specialist had already been assessed on field in the 22nd minute for a head knock.
On Monday, Jets coach Ash Wilson told the Newcastle Herald scans had come back "all clear" and Agnew was "able to walk better" despite being "still in some pain".
Experienced striker Tara Andrews was a last-minute withdrawal from Newcastle's 2-0 loss to Brisbane on Friday night due to illness and is also expected to be monitored ahead of what is shaping as a crucial clash against Adelaide.
The Jets, on four points after six outings, have dropped to ninth and are now eight points adrift of pace-setters Melbourne City, Sydney, Western United and Adelaide. The four sides are locked on 12 points at the top of the league standings.
Newcastle need to start picking up points before the gap to the top four widens further but face tough back-to-back matches at home against Adelaide then Sydney on the next two Saturdays.
And, while there are still plenty of points on offer for the Jets with 12 games to play, making finals this campaign has become even harder with the competition expanding to 11 teams.
To be competitive, the Jets must address their leaky record of conceding on average three goals each game.
They have been their own worst enemies, conceding first in all but one of their matches. In their past three, they have gone behind in the first 10 minutes of play.
Wilson was happier with Newcastle's defensive effort against the Roar after 5-1 and 5-2 losses to City and Melbourne Victory respectively, but conceded key moments were still killing them.
Friday night was the first time this season the Jets had not scored, despite producing nearly twice as many shots as their counterparts.
"It's disappointing from the perspective that we conceded early, but in terms of aspects of the performance I thought defensively we were better than we've been in the last couple of weeks," Wilson said.
"This week was probably more a case of from an attacking point of view, not rushing as much as we did with some of the passes and just trying to complete our builds because we had a little bit more possession than what we'd had previously.
"I thought defensively across the board people were working hard and we were regaining possession effectively, and we had some good moments on the ball with our midfielders.
"The big thing for us moving forward is to be able to put the two aspects together - when your defensive effort is there to also then be able to make sure you continue to build on the possession that you're having and put the chances away."
The Jets were back in training on Monday after two days off for Christmas.
Newcastle's midweek match with Western United has been postponed due to predicted extreme heat.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
