Four Hunter boats were making their way down the east coast of Australia on Monday evening in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race.
After a chaotic start, the fleet were enjoying the benefits of assisting downwind conditions on the first day of the 2022 bluewater classic.
Mako, KD4 and Uprising Brightside Marine from Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club, and Hasta La Vista, from Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, have entered.
At 6.30pm on Monday, six hours after the 77th edition of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's 628-nautical mile race began, Mako was placed 44th in line honours and around 15 nautical miles southeast of Flinders Islet.
Mako failed to finish last year's race. The Sydney 40 yacht, sailed by a syndicate from NCYC, retired to port after their mainsail was damaged in a squall on the first night.
New boats to the race this year are KD4, a Dehler 44, and Uprising Brightside Marine, a Jeanneau 36.
Both are attempting the race with two-handed crews, which have joined the race for overall handicap honours after debuting as their own category last year.
NCYC father-and-son team Andrew and Harry Miller are attempting the race as a two-handed crew on Uprising Brightside Marine.
They were tracking 97th in line honours, 12 nautical miles east of Flinders Islet.
KD4 was 49th in line honours, 15 nautical miles southeast of Flinders Islet.
Hasta la Vista was 61st in line honours, 20 nautical miles southeast of Flinders Islet.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
