AS A follow-up to its acquisition a year ago of the Emma's Cottage site in Wilderness Road, Lovedale, Bimbadgen Estate has just added an interesting wine range to its portfolio.
Called Alter, the brand comprises $28 Non-Vintage Sparkling Blanc and 2021 Chardonnay, a $48 2021 Blanc de Blancs Sparkling, $38 2019 Semillon and 2019 Shiraz and $28 2021 Shiraz-Pinot Noir and 2022 Rarebirds Rosé.
The three-hectare Emma's Cottage vineyard was established in 1985 and the property also incorporated a five-bedroom homestead and four self-contained tourist accommodation cottages, a fully licensed cellar door and a 40-seat cafe.
The tourist cottages have been upgraded and the cellar door has been refurbished to provide a gift store and tastings and sales of the new Alter wines at the cellar door five days a week and by appointment and on emmascottage.com.au.
Emma's Cottage Estate coordinator Meg Adams says plans were under way to expand the cellar door to include a function space for up to 80 people.
The Alter wines have been created by Bimbadgen winemaker Richard Done, winner of the 2015 Alasdair Sutherland Scholarship, honouring one of the Hunter's most admired winemakers. The award gave Richard entry to the intensive Australian Wine Research Institute Advanced Wine Assessment Course and a Sydney Wine Show associate judge stint.
In conjunction with the inaugural Alter wines, Richard has just released a batch of Bimbagen Growers label wines selling at $28-a-bottle at bimbadgen.com.au and the 790 McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, winery and wine shops.
The wines are the 2022 Vermentino, 2022 Tempranillo Rosé, 2021 Shiraz-Cabernet and 2022 Semillon - a variety in which Bimbadgen has had great wine show success, notably 2018 Sydney Wine Show David Clarke Memorial Best Semillon Trophy with the 2013 Signature Hunter Semillon.
The 32-hectare vineyard on the Bimbadgen McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, site was originally owned by former Colgate Palmolive chief John Alder and operated under the McPherson, Tamalee and Parker Estate brand names before being bought for $2.6 million in 1996 by Mulpha Australia, a subsidiary of the Malaysian Mulpha International group.
Mulpha's general manager of hospitality, Belinda Stapleton, says Emma's Cottage provided "an exciting opportunity for the rising stars of the Bimbadgen team to create something different in the Hunter whilst allowing the Bimbadgen brand to stay true to its winemaking roots".
THE Alter 2019 Semillon is indeed an excellent Hunter semillon to launch this new brand. It is green-tinted straw in the glass and has jasmine scents and elegant lemon front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays nashi pear, mineral and nascent honey and toast characters and slatey acid refreshes at the finish.
PRICE: $38.
DRINK WITH: salmon, leek and dill frittata.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 5 stars
A BLEND of Lower and Upper Hunter shiraz and cabernet sauvignon this 13.8% alcohol Bimbadgen 2021 Growers Shiraz-Cabernet shines bright purple and has gamey aromas and ripe black cherry front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows bramble jelly, spice, mint and savoury oak and dusty tannins play at the finish.
PRICE: $29.
DRINK WITH: grilled pork chops with apple sauce.
AGEING: five years.
RATING: 4 stars
FROM a variety native to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica and the Italian island of Sardinia, the Bimbadgen 2022 Growers Vermentino is pale straw and displays grassy scents and zingy gooseberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate has kiwifruit, lemongrass and gunmetal characters and flinty acid shows at the finish.
PRICE: $28.
DRINK WITH: spaghetti marinara.
AGEING: four years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
