Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Bimbadgen introduces wine brand Alter after buying Emma's Cottage Estate in the Hunter

By John Lewis
Updated December 27 2022 - 2:14pm, first published December 26 2022 - 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bimbadgen winemaker Richard Done with Belinda Stapleton, general manager of hospitality at Mulpha Australia, owners of Bimbadgen.

AS A follow-up to its acquisition a year ago of the Emma's Cottage site in Wilderness Road, Lovedale, Bimbadgen Estate has just added an interesting wine range to its portfolio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.