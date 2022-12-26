One of the Hunter's longest running manufacturing industries, InfraBuild's Newcastle Rod Mill at Mayfield, has chalked up six decades of operation.
The mill, which opened on Christmas eve 1962, replaced the original rod mill which had operated on the Mayfield site for 44 years after its opening in August 1918.
It produces a range of steel products used in large-scale infrastructure projects and the commercial and residential construction industries.
Among those celebrating the mill's milestone are father and son Stephen and Scott Bolch, who are members of a long list of intergenerational workers to have worked at the mill.
Scott said the knowledge and experience shared by his colleagues had been of great benefit.
"I'm really happy to have got the opportunity and it has been a good experience so far with a lot of good learning and help from workmates. Like dad, I hope it continues into the future and I can achieve a long career here at the mill," he said.
Stephen celebrated 33 years at the mill in 2022.
"I have worked in the Rod Mill the whole time. It's a great place to work and has provided me with a good career in manufacturing," he said.
"I still enjoy coming in everyday and I hope it continues to run for the next 60-70 years."
Rod Mill Manufacturing Manager Liam Bell said the mill had a bright future.
"A mixture of experienced and newer team members working together to improve our processes and products means we can help build Australian communities for the next 60 years," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.