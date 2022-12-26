LINES snaked outside shops at Charlestown Square on Boxing Day as shoppers looked to snag a bargain.
Briony Cole and Scarlett Young waited outside Peter Alexander with Christmas card money burning a hole in their pockets.
"We actually came from Queensland, my husband comes from here so we've come down to spend time with the grandparents," Mrs Cole said.
"We've got a list and Peter Alexander was always on it, so we're here to get some pyjamas.
"Every Christmas when we come down we come to the Boxing Day sales, we've already been to Rockwear, Cotton On Body, City Beach, Universal and H&M so we're well on our way."
Across Australia retailers predicted a $23.5 billion splurge at the Boxing Day sales, and despite inflation and cost of living pressures squeezing budgets, the Australian Retailers Association forecast retail sales would remain strong.
The predicted spend looked to be a 7.9 per cent increase on last year's post-Christmas shopping which takes in the period from December 26 to January 15.
Charlestown Square centre manager Kate Murphy said more than 230 retailers took part with discounts up to 70 per cent.
"Boxing Day is one of the biggest days of the year at Charlestown Square and this year was no exception," she said.
"Over 50,000 shoppers were expected to walk through the doors across our ten hours of trade, representing a 20 per cent increase on last year.
"Foot traffic from earlier in the day indicated we were tracking towards this."
Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said demand is there after three years of COVID-19 restrictions.
He said businesses were still struggling to find staff which was reflected in the ability to offer traditional customer service.
"People might find that they have to be more patient this year and be respectful of the concerns raised by businesses trying to do the trade," he said.
"Your coffee may not be there in five minutes, so people need to be considerate of the circumstances these businesses find themselves in which are beyond their control."
At Westfield Kotara, centre manager Kelly Lewis said customers made big savings at the sales.
"This Boxing Day we've seen more and more customers visiting Westfield Kotara to take advantage of the sales, see new release movies at Event Cinemas, escape the heat and enjoy a meal," she said.
Mr Hawes said he expected sales would slow after the Boxing Day euphoria wears off.
"However, in accommodation and tourism we have people reporting strong bookings which has been fantastic for places like Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and the Hunter Valley," he said.
Retail trading laws allow shops across NSW to open on Boxing Day but only if their staff freely elect to work.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
