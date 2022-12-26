Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The McNelis family from Lambton North has been left homeless following a house fire on Christmas Day.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated December 26 2022 - 5:30pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The McNelis family with inset photos of the damage that occurred to their North Lambton property.

A family of six has been left homeless after fire engulfed their North Lambton property on Christmas Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.