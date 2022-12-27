Securing LGBTQ safety as extremism rises

Public institutions such as the police play a key role in trust building within communities who are politically vulnerable. The inquiry provides another opportunity to hear from victims and their families, and those within criminal justice institutions who have sought to address wrongs, but who may not have had the support or resources to do so for long enough to definitively resolve some of the cases that are once again under scrutiny. Researchers have argued that the murder of Alan Edge in October, 1977, requires further scrutiny as a potential bias-motivated crime. (Mr Edge was found strangled in his Newcastle East flat when a colleague went to check on why he hadn't reported for work at the Newcastle Herald).

