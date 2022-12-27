DESPITE a boom in women's sport across the city, outdated sports facilities still make them feel excluded.
Eight changerooms across Lake Macquarie will be upgraded to facilitate women and girls thanks to $389,500 in state government funds.
Michelle Forbes coordinates the Kick-On for Women program at Garden Suburb Football Club, and said the enhancements will benefit the club's 250-plus female members.
"We're incredibly proud that half of our club's membership is female, so any improvements that let all our players feel included are welcomed," she said.
"As a mother of a 10-year-old player, I know these upgrades will allow both young girls and women to feel more at ease, and help them perform at their best at training and on game day."
The program provides an opportunity for women of all ages to maintain their fitness and make friendships through skills-based games and small-side matches.
Garden Suburb's Lance Yorke Oval isn't the only one set for a spruce up, with Lake Macquarie City Council looking to improve No.1 and No. 2 Ovals at Cardiff, No.2 Oval at Edgeworth, Kahibah Oval, Liles Oval at Redhead, Tredinnick Oval and Walters Park at Boolaroo.
Mayor Kay Fraser said the upgrades will help boost participation in sport.
"Women's sport is booming, but many of our older sporting amenities lack the facilities needed to support our whole community to join in the fun," Cr Fraser said.
"Simple changes like installing partitioned showers in changerooms will send a strong message that women and girls are welcome at our sportsgrounds, and hopefully help foster a lifelong love of sport."
The upgrades are funded by the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the fund is all about enriching regional communities.
"This is exactly the kind of project the Stronger Country Communities Fund was designed for," he said.
"These upgrades will give even more people an opportunity to get involved with community sport.
"The NSW government is investing record amounts to deliver the infrastructure needed to stimulate regional economies, but we're also backing grassroots projects that make a positive difference to everyday life."
The upgrades to all eight facilities across the city are expected to be completed by June 2023.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
