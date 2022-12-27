Many voices to consider in representation

DESPITE the ideological disputes about the cause of our changing climate the fact is that there have been cycles of droughts and flooding for millennia. Long ago people dealt with this by being suitably mobile. Then along came the idiocy of property ownership with fences, papers, and 'permanent' residences. Ever since then there has been a litany of complaint either too dry, too wet, or both. Now the floods which replenish the flood plains are polluted by the detritus of the deluded. The truth is no one owns the land but sometimes the river does. Smoke or not we must adapt to our environment or perish.