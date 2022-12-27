Newcastle Herald
Many voices to consider in representation

By Letters to the Editor
December 28 2022 - 3:30am
HAVING just read Archie Roach's biography Tell Me Why, it makes a compelling argument that we should all embrace "The Voice" into legislation.

