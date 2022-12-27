Many voices to consider in representation

HAVING just read Archie Roach's biography Tell Me Why, it makes a compelling argument that we should all embrace "The Voice" into legislation.
Back in 2008, I wrote a poem about the stolen generation, it was called: The Stolen Generation.
The stolen generation was a terrible blight.
This was a thing, that needed to be put right.
So the prime minister had his sorry day.
Now let us hope were not all made to pay.
It's been said that some had better schooling.
But others wilted under heavy handed ruling.
Families lost children both black and white.
Now it's been uncovered, it's not a pretty sight.
As hundreds stopped to listen and look.
Why someone even wrote a book.
Let's hope it leads to better understanding.
And not just paid, political grandstanding.
However, my problem is that with about 110 different land councils in NSW, if we multiply it by the six states and the two territories, this would give us about 900 different Aboriginal councils but also give us about 900 different dialects.
How will this suffice in "One Voice"?
THE supporters of the proposed referendum on a Voice to Parliament, by using emotion and shaming blaming, do little to advance their rational.
We are constantly being told that governments of all kinds have not, and are not, listening to Indigenous voices given that Indigenous leaders reportedly know what us best for Indigenous people.
I am sure contemporary Australian would not condone many of the actions of our forebears and we cannot change the past.
How about we concentrate on articulating how a special voice will materialistically improve the lot of Indigenous peoples when so much has been done in the past and has not worked.
Words rarely change anyone's life, actions do.
LIKE others making the case for the Voice, Geoff Black and Michael Hinchey (Letters, 26/12) seem to me to say that we ought to compensate for past wrongs and present inequality by making Aboriginal Australians constitutionally more equal than the rest of us.
As Michael Hinchey (Letters, 26/12) puts it, formal equality acts as a roadblock, entrenching and sustaining everyday inequality. But isn't this what George Orwell cautioned against: all of us are equal, but some are more equal than others?
Mr Hinchey finds opposition to the Voice resistant to rational persuasion, but I could argue that this is because rational arguments for the Voice, upon close examination, fall short.
For one thing, how does Mr Hinchey know that constitutional "concessions" to the Aboriginal community will have no direct impact on the rest of us? Is this not worth rational investigation?
Making the Voice all about the vibe, and letting our hearts rule our heads, sounds to me like a poor approach, full of pitfalls, for constitutional change.
SO the FFA has made a grave error in grabbing cash in exchange for grand finals in Sydney.
My father took Australian teams into Asia 50 years ago. My daughter has worked with the Matildas, junior and senior. Now she works for FIFA, the Women's World Cup in Australia next year.
The fools who disrupted the game in Melbourne should be punished, not the faithful who turn up to the game each week.
Last home game in Newcastle with just over 5000 people, the team clearly struggled, and was not good enough.
Management is not finding ways to encourage bums on seats. No wonder the soccer faithful are upset.
I played the game for 30 years. Over 100 years of history in the Hunter Valley. Surely a way forward can be found.
JUST prior to the election the Morrison government announced that it would build a 660MW gas turbine plant at Kurri at a cost of $600m.
It was initially opposed by Labor's Chris Bowen because the International Energy Agency warned that new coal, oil and gas investments needed to stop this year.
It was described as reckless by the Clean Energy Council because battery storage is 30 per cent cheaper than "peaking plants" which would only run 2 per cent of the year.
But later Bowen changed tact and stated that the plant would run on 30 per cent "green" hydrogen working up to 100 per cent hydrogen by 2030. This would require onsite storage of significant amounts of hydrogen, forcing the government to promise another $700m for the process.
The absurdity of this plan beggars belief, it is, in simplistic terms, generating electricity by using electricity via two inefficient processes that absorb two thirds of the power.
This is because hydrogen production requires about 50 to 55 kWhr/kg while the gas turbine has a thermal efficiency of only 42 per cent so burning a kilogram of hydrogen would produce far less electricity than was used to make the hydrogen in the first place.
And it gets worse. According to the specifications of the GT it has a ramping rate of only 38MW/minute, meaning it would take about 17 minutes to reach full load. It's possible that Chris Bowen has had the wool pulled over his eyes but I suspect its more likely that he is treating us likes sheep.
ARE you a left-wing lunatic, a right-wing ratbag, left, right, left-of right, right-of left, center or oscillate from far-left to far-right? Maybe you're a democratic socialist, a capitalist, a progressive or conservative.
None the clearer? Perhaps you read the Guardian and ABC media or alternatively the Daily Telegraph and Australian.
Still not clear?
It all began in France, the summer of 1789, as the new revolutionary government had to decide a constitution and how much power the king would have. Those who thought the king should have an absolute say, sat on the right of the assembly, and those who thought he should not - the more radical view - sat on the left.
In Australian politics the Labor Party and Greens are characterised as left wing and the Liberals, Nationals and One nation as the right wing.
Individuals on the other hand tend to vary with the issue raised and their own opinion on the matter. As such, in discussing their view people are often demonised as a left-wing radical or a right-wing conservative to devalue content.
It appears it is now the woke (alert to injustice and discrimination) thing to do. Oops, wasn't going to use that four-letter word.
MICHAEL Hinchey (short takes 27/12) I thought the woke lefties claimed superior intelligence but closely reading my letters seems beyond them. I have never defended Trump but merely called for the Biden laptop story deniers to acknowledge the corruption involved. Claiming it's a conspiracy theory and ignoring the truth obviously comes with the sensitive woke territory.
BOTH Dave McTaggart and Don Fraser (Short Takes, 22/12) have brought Kevin Rudd's ego and his likeability within his own former party into question. Interesting musings coming from two people who had supported a Liberal Party led by Scott Morrison.
I'D like to agree with Peter Mullins' letter 24/12 about NBN news. The news coverage has gone backwards in the last 12 months and it seems they rush through stories without any substance just to get as many stories into a bulletin. It's a shame as it used to have good content backed up with in-depth storyline. I feel it is only a matter of time before the local news is no more and a relay from Channel 9 in Sydney is what we will get.
THANK you David Stewart and Ian King (ST 26/12). I was in need of a good laugh. You two accusing someone else of being politically biased.
WE get it Christine Everingham, you don't like the current City of Newcastle council. No matter what they do, you will not be happy. As a politician once told your cohort, maybe you should use the current end of year sales as an opportunity to find a new attitude. Your current one is wearing thin.
I WAS a silver member of the Knights 1988 but I have just cancelled membership as I could not take any more failures, so I am going local.
DESPITE the ideological disputes about the cause of our changing climate the fact is that there have been cycles of droughts and flooding for millennia. Long ago people dealt with this by being suitably mobile. Then along came the idiocy of property ownership with fences, papers, and 'permanent' residences. Ever since then there has been a litany of complaint either too dry, too wet, or both. Now the floods which replenish the flood plains are polluted by the detritus of the deluded. The truth is no one owns the land but sometimes the river does. Smoke or not we must adapt to our environment or perish.
