Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie pet owners urged to keep their companions on a short leash this silly season

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
December 27 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Animal Attendant Kennel Hand Rochelle Deller with Belle the boxer-cross. Picture supplied

PET owners have been urged to keep their pooches on a short leash this Christmas break to avoid them ending up in the pound.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.