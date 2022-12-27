PET owners have been urged to keep their pooches on a short leash this Christmas break to avoid them ending up in the pound.
Lake Macquarie City Council senior ranger Paul McIntyre said the silly season leads to an increase in spooked dogs going missing, falling ill from heat and dehydration or eating cooked bones and other no-go foods.
And, with New Year's Eve around the corner, he said fireworks are a cause for concern.
"Many dogs are extremely sensitive to fireworks and will dig under or jump over fences, which you'd otherwise think were secure," he said.
"Unfortunately, Christmas is a time of year when we see more dogs going missing and ending up with our rangers."
He urged pet owners to get their furry friends micro-chipped, including cats.
"It's just as important to get cats chipped - it's more common for them to be without a microchip when they come to us," he said.
"Without microchips, it's often very hard to track down their owners.
"This is a particularly important message to get across this year because many of our local dog and cat rescue organisations and foster carers are already at capacity."
Among the recent arrivals of dogs without a microchip is a boxer-cross pup that carers have nicknamed Belle.
Animal attendant kennel hand Rochelle Deller said Belle would go to a local pet rescue agency with the hope of finding a 'forever home' in coming weeks.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
