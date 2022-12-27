Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Toronto man faces Newcastle court after car allegedly stolen in Albury driven into police officer on Central Coast

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 27 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image posted on social media of the police operation at Narara. Picture supplied

A TORONTO man was refused bail in Newcastle court on Tuesday after he allegedly hit a police officer on the Central Coast in a car stolen from Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.