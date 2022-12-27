EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a car crash on the Pacific Highway near Twelve Mile Creek shortly before 1pm this afternoon.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said early reports showed one patient had been complaining of leg and arm pain and appeared stable.
The crash took place just past the Bucketts Way near Gold Mine Road and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect significant delays.
According to Live Traffic NSW, cars are banked up in eight kilometre queues as a result of the crash.
One of two northbound lanes has been closed and drivers in the area have been urged to exercise caution.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
