The shift to electric vehicles is driving ahead in the Hunter, as more motorists look to save on fuel bills and embrace the energy transition.
Marmong Point's Peter Coughlan is among those to be driving a new electric vehicle.
His order for a BYD Atto 3 arrived last week at the BYD dealership at Cardiff.
"EVs are the way of the future," Mr Coughlan said.
"I'm extremely happy to never again need to queue for fuel."
Mr Coughlan paid $48,000 for the vehicle, but received a $3000 electric vehicle rebate through the NSW government.
"It's about two-thirds the price of a Tesla," he said.
Servicing costs are expected to be about $190 a year for travel of 12,000 to 15,000 kilometres.
Oliver Wilcox, of Hamilton, also bought a BYD Atto 3. He ordered the vehicle in May and collected it from the Cardiff dealership in early December.
"It's so good. I couldn't recommend it highly enough," Oliver said.
The 22-year-old took out a $30,000 loan and put down $15,000 for his vehicle, while also receiving the rebate.
He drives a lot for his job.
"My repayments on the car loan are about the same as I was spending on fuel on my old car - about $200 a week."
The savings he makes on fuel cover his loan repayments "with some change".
The financial factor was a big motivation for his purchase, along with "the idea of moving to something more eco-friendly".
His dad Ian Wilcox encouraged him to buy an electric vehicle. Ian has owned a Tesla 3 for three years.
They have a charger at home that can use excess solar power from the roof during the day.
They use off-peak power from the grid at night.
"It's very cheap," Oliver said.
Mr Coughlan also charges his vehicle with power from rooftop solar.
The costs, he said, are "as good as zero".
To know that his driving is not contributing to carbon dioxide levels gives him "almost a sense of freedom".
"I can get out and go anywhere without any guilt."
He thinks about "the world my grandkids will inherit" and feels good about reducing "my own personal carbon footprint".
He hopes others follow suit and would love to see politicians making more decisions to reduce emissions.
He is looking forward to more EV chargers being built.
"At the moment, there's not a lot of external charging facilities, but within 12 months it will balloon out.
"From what I hear, within six months there will probably be 10 electric vehicle charging stations within 10 kilometres of where I live, maybe even closer.
"I'm excited to have an electric vehicle. It's a high quality vehicle at a very realistic price point for a lot of people."
His vehicle has a range of about 400 to 450 kilometres.
"I can easily get to Sydney and back, or anywhere in the valley and back," he said.
Ian Wilcox keeps a close eye on the electric vehicle market in the Hunter.
He said the BYD dealership at Cardiff is the only car yard in the region that "sells EVs only".
The Cardiff yard is now selling the BYD Atto 3, with an "extended range" of 480 kilometres for $51,000.
Ian said now is a good time to buy an electric vehicle.
He said the Tesla and BYD models have the most supply available in Australia.
"They're the ones we'll see most of on the road," he said.
"For those of us who do more than 15,000 kilometres a year now, it stacks up on a cost basis," he said.
Ian recently drove his Tesla through Victoria and South Australia, returning through Broken Hill.
He used caravan parks to charge the vehicle when fast-charging infrastructure wasn't available.
He chose powered camping sites at caravan parks, where he could often charge his vehicle for free. Some sites charged about $20.
Council and NRMA fast chargers in Newcastle LGA are free at the moment, but others may charge up to $20 to fully charge a vehicle.
At the moment, orders of the BYD Atto 3 from Cardiff take about four to six months.
This reflects a general supply issue with electric vehicles in Australia, with demand outstripping supply.
Ian hopes the Cardiff dealership has electric-vehicle stock in its yard by next year.
"Tesla was taking six to seven months' order time, but now you can get a car within a couple of weeks."
The closest Tesla dealership to Newcastle is Chatswood.
The Electric Vehicle Council said in October that EVs now represent 3.39 per cent of all vehicle sales in Australia, a 65 per cent increase on last year.
There has been a 22 per cent increase in fast and ultra-fast charger locations since last year.
The NSW Electric Vehicle Strategy aims to increase EV sales to 52 per cent of all new car sales by 2030-31, and the vast majority by 2035.
In October, six Hunter sites were among 86 across the state to gain grants for fast and ultra-fast EV chargers over the next two years.
The sites, in Adamstown, Birmingham Gardens, Muswellbrook, Nelson Bay, Bucketty and Singleton, won NSW government grants for charging bays.
The ultra-fast chargers can charge modern EVs from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 15 minutes and all stations will be fully powered with renewable energy.
The government aims to add about 250 charging stations across the state.
It wants chargers to be "no more than 5kms apart in metropolitan areas and no more than 100kms apart on major roads and highways across NSW".
The Electric Vehicle Council has called for a strong national strategy for Australia to "catch up to the rest of the world".
The Albanese government released a consultation paper in September for Australia's first National Electric Vehicle Strategy.
The government is under pressure to introduce a fuel efficiency standard to create greater incentives for people to make the switch.
Federal ministers Chris Bowen and Catherine King said in the paper that the government was "seeking views on implementing vehicle fuel efficiency standards in Australia".
"Australia is in company with Russia as one of the only major economies without vehicle fuel efficiency standards in place or under development," said the pair, who represent the portfolios of climate change and transport respectively.
The Australia Institute said in its submission that the strategy was "an opportunity to increase the supply of affordable electric vehicles for Australians and phase out the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles".
"It should be accompanied by a broader transport decarbonisation strategy, include the introduction of strong fuel efficiency standards and targeted subsidies for electric vehicles, e-bikes and micro-mobility options, and remove incentives for fossil-fuelled vehicles."
The Productivity Commission said in its submission to the consultation paper that electric vehicles are "likely to be mainstreamed from 2035, as many of the world's major car makers switch to majority share (or even 100 per cent) EV production".
"Attempts to force the transition before that time should be avoided," the commission stated.
"This transition to EV-majority production will be driven by EV-only new car sale mandates in many of the world's major car markets.
"Given that the binding constraint on EV uptake is on the supply side (eg. limited global production and the allocation of that limited supply to car markets other than Australia), demand side measures are likely to have only limited success in driving EV uptake in Australia, and risk providing public subsidies to individuals, households and companies that are likely to have purchased EVs in any case."
