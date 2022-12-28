WHEN Deena Lynch looks back on her 2022 she'll remember the year with immense pride.
She released her debut album Bunny Mode under the moniker Jaguar Jonze to near-universal acclaim and became the inspiring public face of the #MeToo movement in the Australian music industry.
This was most spectacularly delivered with the forthright single Who Died and Made You King, which featured a voice grab from an ironic speech delivered by disgraced former Sony boss Denis Handlin about industry figures not being bigger than the artist.
But Bunny Mode's explicit message about tackling sexual abuse and Lynch's public detailing of her own experiences of abuse took an emotional toll.
Last month music producers Matthew Khabbaz and Jesse Sewell, of electronic duo Super Cruel, were ordered to stand trial at a committal hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court after they were charged with allegedly sexually assaulting Lynch at a Brisbane nightclub in 2019.
"It was a lot of sacrifice and a lot of risk," Lynch says of speaking out about alleged sexual abuse in the music industry.
"But I'm really proud that I stood by what I believed in and what I thought was important to fight for.
"I know if I didn't, I would regret that later on in my career, if I decided to be a part of the same complicit system that keeps the music industry in its same vicious cycle."
However, Lynch admits it's time to change tact. For her second Jaguar Jonze album, which she began recording days before Christmas, the 30-year-old alternative-pop artist wants to showcase a different side.
"Bunny Mode was an album where I wrote for so many survivor voices behind me. That was a heavy burden," she says.
"I'm so proud I was able to go through everything I went through to put Bunny Mode out into the world.
"But I've made it quite clear that it's now time for me to have the freedom - like every other artist when they go into the music industry - to write for myself and to be able to write without the weight behind me.
"There was a little bit of playfulness in Bunny Mode and I'm exploring that further in the next record."
The forthcoming album was written in Los Angeles during a fruitful 30-day writing session with various other songwriters. Lynch returned from LA with 20 potential songs.
"When I first started getting into music I was so personal with my music and vulnerable with sharing that intimate creative space and allowing myself to do that on this LA trip was really different," she says.
"Sometimes you haven't even met the person and you're kind of having to be open and be vulnerable.
"The results were awesome and just shows what happens when you can collaborate with people and I really loved the process."
Lynch was never supposed to be a musician. Born in Japan to a Taiwanese mother and Australian father, she moved to Australia at 7 and never played music.
While studying engineering at Melbourne University and working as a business analyst for a software development firm, Lynch bought an acoustic guitar from a garage sale.
"I didn't know how to play it and I started writing songs," Lynch says. "They were terrible songs, to be honest, but it was the start of my realisation that expression is my passion and I spent my whole life not expressing. I fell in love with it and turned my life 180 [degrees] and decided to pursue art and music."
A year on from buying her first guitar, Lynch performed her first gig in 2012 in Melbourne and was instantly hooked on performing.
On returning to her hometown of Brisbane she threw herself into music and performed constantly to develop her skills while releasing several albums under her own name.
But Lynch faced the disappointment of her parents, who urged her to follow a more conventional career path.
"When I decided to pursue music and art it was seen as a selfish pursuit, which I can completely understand," she says.
"It's a complex issue when talking about immigrant parents, but over time they've realised what they wanted for me is still happening, just not in the way they expected."
The adoption of the name Jaguar Jonze in 2018 morphed Lynch into the thought-provoking artist she is today. The elaborate outfits and music videos became central to her music on the EPs Diamonds & Liquid Gold (2020) and Antihero (2021).
"In the beginning Jaguar Jonze, I think, was a part of me, about five per cent, but I didn't have the strength and voice to be that all the time in my life," Lynch says.
"Through the #MeToo movement and exploring my own music and artistry I've been able to build that confidence and tenacity and that percentage of Jaguar Jonze within me is bigger now.
"There's still the dweeby little Deena, but it's a great costume almost that you can wear and be your true self without any inhibition."
Jaguar Jonze plays the Stag & Hunter Hotel on New Year's Eve.
