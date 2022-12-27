UPDATE: Police believe a fatal shooting at Heddon Greta overnight was a targeted attack.
Police sources told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday morning while there was nothing to suggest the shooting was bikie-related, they believe multiple people entered the house on Traders Way before leaving in a vehicle.
Multiple adults and children were present at the time of the shooting, which happened inside the house, before 11pm on Tuesday.
Police said the man, who they believed to be about 25 years old, was shot in the chest.
A female neighbour, who lives two doors down from the house where the shooting occurred, said she had gone to bed at about 10.30pm and had not heard the attack take place.
"I didn't know anything about it until I took the dogs out to go to the toilet at 3am and saw the flashing blue lights," she said.
The house where the shooting took place is about 100 metres from Main Road, the major thoroughfare leading from the Hunter Expressway to Maitland.
Homicide squad investigators from Sydney were on the scene on Wednesday morning, with police also dusting multiple cars in the street for fingerprints.
Police had placed at least 14 numbered evidence markers on the street and footpath outside the house leading east to Main Road.
EARLIER: A man has been shot dead in the Hunter region overnight.
Just before 11pm on Tuesday night, emergency services were called to a home on Traders Way at Heddon Greta where police believe the man aged in his mid-20s was fatally shot.
Paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene.
Police said he was yet to be formally identified but they believed he was aged 25.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.
Detectives have commenced an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Roslyn.
As investigations continue, anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam vision or information regarding the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
