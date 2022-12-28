Although the new government has received accolades for at last taking climate change seriously, the 43 per cent greenhouse gasses reduction target by 2030 is turning into mission impossible. Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen has laid out the enormity of this task in detail, down to installing 20,000 solar panels each day and 40 wind turbines each month over the next eight years. Will such an investment be made by the private sector, now spooked by government intervention in the power market? Even before this, government projections were showing that greenhouse reduction targets would not be met without technology breakthroughs, such as upscaled battery storage units and real progress with green hydrogen production.