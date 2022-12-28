LETTERS: Ratepayers in Newcastle have got $99m problems

INCLUDED in the Newcastle Herald, 22/12, City of Newcastle featured in a number of articles that I feel should be of concern to Newcastle ratepayers.
Firstly they announced the cost of the foreshore park had more than doubled from an initial cost of $5.5 million quoted in 2021 and now will cost in excess of $12 million, (Park upgrade price doubles in 18 months, Herald, 22/12).
Also, included in a separate article they advised that they had lodged a development application for a waste recovery centre located at the Summer Hill garbage tip at a cost of $54 million. It was also stated they are poised to start building an organic waste processing facility at the same location at a cost of $33 million which bring the costs of these three announcements to a total of $99 million, (City lodges plans for $54m waste centre, Herald, 22/12).
According to the details within council's budget details on their website, source of funds (income) per annum is $346.9 million, the majority made up of 60 per cent from rates and charges with 29 per cent making up additional charges and fees and other minor charges making up the balance. Use of funds (outgoings) is stated as $345.6 million, with 36 per cent going to employee costs and 30 per cent for contracts and materials, again, with the balance made up by minor charges.
Of the three proposals listed above, the only one mentioned in the published budget is the foreshore park, listed under key projects with no costing listed under the works project summary for the 2022/23 budget.
What I fail to understand is, given the published budget costs on the council's website, where do they find an additional $99 million to fund these projects when ratepayers' ongoing issues and requirements outside the CBD are often ignored or postponed for later years as there is no funding available?
C'MON, Newcastle, c'mon.
Let's make 2023 the year that Newcastle scored some goals:
What else? Who is with me?
SPOT on Shane Tull, (Short Takes, 27/12), with your comments on Australia Day generally and City of Newcastle.
Do these anti-tradition, lefties, Greens etc, have nothing to do and all day to do it? Why try to fix something when it's not broken?
As Shane says, next thing will be some noisy minority wanting to change Mother's Day to Birth Parenting Day and Father's Day to Babymakers Day, Christmas Day to Non-Atheists Day and probably Good Friday and Easter Sunday to some other such ridiculous names. Oh, and what about Anzac Day? The list of possibilities could go on forever.
INTERESTING times with the resignation of National's Andrew Gee; it raises a couple of issues. Firstly the Nationals and the Libs are poles apart on their policies towards The Voice Referendum. With such diverse views, should they still function as a Coalition? Or separate parties? Recognition of First Nations is important for the stability of our society, we should be starting to talk about the issues now, to sort them out prior to the heat of the Referendum.
IN regards to the QT Hotel applying to extend their trading hours, ("QT Hotel applies for later roof bar opening", Herald, 21/12).
If an acoustic consultants report has demonstrated that the assessment of noise impacts associated with the proposal was "found to be with compliant with the noise emission guidelines", then nearby objecting residents have a leg to stand on.
The flyer circulating amongst nearby apartment blocks raises concerns about hotel patrons in the outdoor area creating noise "which travels at night". Wait a moment, noise travelling at night, in a city? What? Surely not! Who would have ever seen that coming?
I AGREE with Glen Wilson, that Christmas is no longer the exclusive property of the Christian Church, ("Christmas now means more than religion", Letters, 24/12).
It is no longer just a religious festival. Instead, it is an inclusive festive celebration that has been embraced by most of the world, including atheists, Buddhists, Hindus, Israelis and Muslims.
It centres on the family and human relationships rather than people's relationship to a supernatural God. Whilst Christians lament this and hope to put the 'Christ' back into Christmas, this is not going to happen.
Indeed, over half Australians wrote 'no religion' to the question about their religion in the 2021 census form. This indicates that they are, at best, agnostics, who don't care about the existence of God. They certainly don't accept a personal God, or that he or she has a blueprint for their lives contained within the Bible.
Easter also, is no longer the exclusive property of the Christian church. Both Christmas and Easter have become family get-togethers and retail sales.
I can see that in the future, this will be more so. We may not return to our pagan past, but the future of these celebrations will become more materialist and family oriented. Ask any child what they think Christmas is about.
YES, Glen Wilson, ("Christmas now means more than religion", Letters, 24/12), Christmas is for everyone.
It would be un-Christian to suggest otherwise. But we don't usually find Christians, at least since Oliver Cromwell and his Puritans, objecting to the celebration of Christmas, with carols and nativity displays. Objections only come from non-Christians taking offence. As you say, nobody should be excluded from the enjoyment of life because of their religious choices.
I might add that it wasn't that long ago that people were excluded from the enjoyment of life because of their vaccination choices, which was also wrong.
CAN the mayor and CEO please explain to me why Newcastle's world class beach does not provide hot showers, family/male/female changerooms? It's totally unacceptable.
I SEE that Penny Wong is over in China having talks on trade. Good luck to her. If I was still in business, I would not touch China with a 20-foot pole. They are not to be trusted, particularly in the wine trade. Other areas of trade are already working well, and diversification is the answer.
MICHAEL Gormly states that lockdowns were necessary for saving lives, but I think that they had a very detrimental effect on a lot of people, most notably being mental health that still affects people today. As for Western Australia, I can assure that it wasn't all beer and skittles as very good friends of mine that live there were envious of us here in NSW that we could fly overseas, but they couldn't have interstate visitors.
WHY do the big drink bottles only give 10c refunds which is the same as the small ones?
GOOD win Jets. Looking a bit more respectable on the ladder.
ON August 20, 2022, Telstra indexed its mobile phone plan to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). As far as I can figure, the cost of telecommunications is included in the telecom basket used to calculate CPI. And this self-referential makes for an exponential rise, not good for the cost of living. Might I suggest that companies whose hands are thus in the "cookie jar", be excluded from the list of "too big to be allowed to fail"? That should give them some pause for thought about shareholder value.
GRAEME Kime, ("Public holidays are worth more", Letters 24/12), why didn't you refer to Christians or Muslims in a derogatory way like you did the "white settlers"? Would it be a different world we live in had the Indigenous beaten Cook and his men with a big stick back to England? Who knows? Certainly more of the present population would've been better educated to live off and care for Mother Earth if the first nations persons had retained top dog status.
DO we ever really know what we are eating? After reading Steve Barnett's insightful Short Take (23/12) about the content of chicken nuggets which then takes me back to that all time classic 70s movie Soylent Green set in the year 2022 and yes I won't spoil the movie for those who haven't seen it .
