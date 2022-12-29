"But I suppose you can tell me all about the science behind the hay and the cattle though?" "Sure. I can tell you cattle are ruminant, that's why we feed them so much in one sitting then let them take such a long time to digest it. I can tell you the sourcing of your hay better be smart because the timing of harvesting has to be spot-on. That, and the methods of storage, have to be top-notch or the poor-quality fodder you spend your hard-earned on will have an adverse impact on your cattle which, in turn, will mean you earn less no matter how hard you work for it."