Short Story Competition 2023 finalists: Derek Fisher's Everywhen

By Derek Fisher
December 29 2022 - 3:30pm
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Celia's driving into Blandford this summer morning, slowing down from the New England Highway as she nears the rust-worn gates of her family's farm.

