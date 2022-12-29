LETTERS: Hunter patients' healthy dose of good news

PRAISE God for the article, "New care option a gift for Hunter healthcare", (Herald, 28/12).
I must congratulate the thinking outside the normal box by Dr Tim Stewart, pictured right, with his new clinic that he is planning to open in February, 2023.
The health system is in a real crisis due to the failure to have the emergency access and hospital beds increasing at the rate of the population growth in this state; though I must point out that every state has had huge problems with health care over the past several decades.
The government has constructed new hospitals and then the old hospitals are taken off line and so the bed increases by constructing a new hospital are marginal if at all. An old hospital may need some renovation to upgrade the building however it should not be discarded completely out of the system.
In the Newcastle area we have seen this happen so often as the John Hunter Hospital replaced the Newcastle Hospital.
Sure the Newcastle Hospital was damaged in the earthquake of 1989, but with the sale of that land we did not get one bed replaced at all and so we would have to expect that the waiting times at the emergency department would blow out to many hours.
The old Maitland Hospital is a chance to increase the bed numbers in the Lower Hunter with the new hospital at Metford open for business, but sadly the new hospital is not fully operational and there is no plan to retain Maitland Hospital as an operational hospital into the future.
I know of stroke victims that have waited well over an hour to see a doctor; yet, the target time for strokes is about 10 minutes.
We all know if the target times were kept then the recovery from strokes is potentially very good; however, the failure to meet the target times means that if the person survives then there will be a longer stay in hospital and then a long stay in a rehabilitation bed. So, even the failure to treat the patient in a timely fashion actually creates further pressure on the available beds in the hospital system.
Governments will have money for showy things, but find it difficult to keep hospitals fully staffed and to maintain a bed ratio to the population so that the hospitals do not run at or above 100 per cent bed occupancy rate.
You may ask, how can you have greater than the 100 per cent bed occupancy rate? It is very easy as the John Hunter hospital has a deal with the private hospitals to utilise quite a number of the beds in the private hospitals, as well there are a number of accommodation hotels in and around in Newcastle that the John Hunter Hospital utilises the beds in these hotels. How do I know? As a taxi driver I drive people between such locations from time to time.
This new plan by Dr Tim Stewart is the first real positive news on health services that has been announced for healthcare for the people of the Hunter.
As we take our hats off to these investors we pray that neither the state government nor the City of Newcastle will put a roadblock in the path of this clinic opening as planned.
THE issue of 'The Voice to Parliament' was well played by Labor.
On one hand, the issue of representation is at the heart of what constitutes our democracy. It is a topic any well respected nation should be engaged in.
Early thinkers argued minority groups needed greater representation as their voice could be marginalised in a democratic society.
The effort of Labor for constitutional reform to improve the voice of minority groups is long overdue and should be welcomed by all; Liberal, Nationals, Greens and Labor.
Yet on the other hand, solely pushing the Aboriginal people as the only minority group to initially benefit from constitution reform makes debate against a voice for minority representation a race-based debate.
It is therefore impossible to divide the debate of constitutional representation and what it should look like from the debate about racial inequality.
Ideally, these are two very different discussions.
Topics our nation should have as national priorities. Firstly to improve our democracy, and secondly to improve the lives of Aboriginal people.
While I don't particularly like Labor, one must give credit where credit is due. In terms of playing political games, Labor has clearly won this move.
Australia will most likely endorse the Voice as a form of minority representation to the government.
I just hope that Labor has the foresight to use the momentum they have gathered to provide all minority groups a voice to parliament and expand their constitutional reforms. I would like to see more effort for all minorities.
IN negative fashion, John Cooper, (Short Takes, 21/12), suggests converting households from gas to electricity would need the help of the fairies.
In contrast, South Australia has just seen wind and solar energy average over 100 per cent of the state's demand for over 10 days, at a mean price of minus $3.26 per megawatt hour over that period.
And this was despite almost 10 percent of large-scale solar production having to be curtailed due to insufficient energy storage, something that will no longer be a problem when the eight large batteries, already on order, with a combined storage capacity of 4.2 gigawatt hours, are operational.
Only a few years ago many would have suggested this performance was a fairytale.
No need to worry John, the Australian landmass can support many times our current level of renewable generation.
AMY Hiller's reflection on how we can make a better world one good act at a time is a welcome one ("Take a moment for gratitude", Letters, 24/12).
Maybe it's an odd time, or a perfect one, to share my favourite, 60-plus-year-old Christmas memory.
Every Christmas morning, as far back as my memory goes, and until I left home, our farming family put a variety of home-made biscuits in a box and, as we drove to my grandparents' home for lunch, left them, without any name attached, in the roadside mailbox of a man I knew as The Dutchman.
Being a mystery benefactor was the most wonderful feeling. I also remember receiving a bike, which provided great freedom to a county girl, but it was, and is, the idea that even the lonely or nameless are cared for that made, and makes me happiest.
If you haven't found your Dutchman, it's not too late. These days climate action, although more diffuse, is probably more important than biscuits but if you have enough, maybe consider both. Feel twice as good.
I AGREE with the Mariners coach Nick Montgomery. How did goalkeeper Tom Glover not get suspended for throwing flares back into the crowd, which probably instigated the pitch invasion at the Melbourne derby game? The fact that he was injured during the melee that followed should have nothing to do with mitigating his stupid actions. One of the flares he threw back was a deliberate throw into the crowd.
I AGREE with Narelle Chesterfield, ("Elderly and disabled like fish out of water", Letters, 27/12), Balance at Mayfield is the only heated pool for aqua classes/exercises, but is not suitable for elderly people or people with knee, hip problems etc as there are no steps and ladder so it's too hard to use.
I AM amazed people are not jumping up and down that our government sold coal mines and power stations that would have controlled prices.
PAUL Fletcher rants about Labor's waste of taxpayers money. This is the same fool who paid $30 million for land valued at $3 million while in government.
CAN we please hear from the climate evangelists about how our lifestyle is responsible for the record freezing temperatures in the northern hemisphere? I love a good fairytale.
A SAD article on Christmas Eve highlighting, yet again, how easy it is for crafty developers to go against firstly, 'Council's condition to protect the pathway access for residents, and secondly to "deliberately kill the hopes of concerned residents" and be allowed to get away with it! ("Inquiry into pathway", Herald, 24/12). Acoya Apartments developers, shame on you!
THIS is the respect that McDonald's customers show for Newcastle. It's the same every weekend; rubbish, vomit, urine, drug paraphernalia, noise, fighting; all around King and Steel Streets. Where are the lightning and CCTV cameras? Who is responsible? Shame! Shame!
VERY funny Mr Fordham, (Short Takes, 27/12), but remember that the chickens always come home to roost. It won't be long before the 'Alboturkey' is exposed as a lyrebird. Happy Hamfest.
YES, Carl Stevenson, (Short Takes, 24/12), the power companies are definitely making profits which they share with the people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.