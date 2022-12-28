Firefighters on the scene of Nobbys grass fire in Newcastle

Newcastle firefighters were controlling a grass fire that broke out near Nobbys Head Wednesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing into the sky over the city around 2pm.
One fire crew has been dispatched to the area in Newcastle East, and a spokesperson for the NSW Fire Brigade has said the situation is in hand.
It was a fine and sunny day on the beaches Wednesday, though the surfers were hampered by a small and choppy surf under a fresh easterly breeze.
The swell fell away towards the afternoon under a baking 30-degree day in the city, ahead of an expected partly cloudy day Thursday before the chance of showers toward the end of the week.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.