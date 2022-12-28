Newcastle Herald
Firefighters on the scene of Nobbys grass fire in Newcastle

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated December 28 2022 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Firefighters on the scene of Nobbys grass fire in Newcastle

Newcastle firefighters were controlling a grass fire that broke out near Nobbys Head Wednesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing into the sky over the city around 2pm.

