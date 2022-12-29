AUSTRALIAN music was as strong as ever in 2022 as many albums that were written during lockdowns were finally released to the world.
Many had the power to excite and provided cause for celebration, while others spoke to the insular and attempted to make sense of the chaos we've experienced in recent years.
1. King Stingray - King Stingray: This was the year that Australia fell in love with "Yolnu surf rock". The Northeast Arnhem Land five-piece, which features both Anglo-Australian and Indigenous members, produced a self-titled album which celebrated friendship, the natural beauty of our country and the optimism of youth.
With a direct lineage to the iconic Yothu Yindi and infectious singles like Hey Wanhaka and Get Me Out, it's only the beginning for King Stingray.
2. Inland - Adalita: It was nine years between albums for Adalita Srsen, but the Magic Dirt leader delivered a record worth the wait.
Inland is an album pulsating with obsession and sexual desire. Not the kind that sends your heart racing, but the type that churns in the pit of your stomach. Adalita begins optimistic on Dazzling with "I'm so beguiled it's a sin", but by the time we reach the Americana-flavoured Savage Heart she's "a crazy horse kicking your gate."
3. Angel In Realtime - Gang Of Youths: Concept albums are fraught with danger. On their third album London-based Sydney band Gang Of Youths delivered their most audacious project yet. Angel In Realtime was based around the true story of frontman David Le'aupepe discovering his late father had secretly abandoned another family in Samoa.
The result is an epic story of love, betrayal, anger and eventually forgiveness.
4. Pre Pleasure - Julia Jacklin: The Blue Mountains-raised indie-folk artist set herself a high bar following Don't Let The Kids Win (2016) and Crushing (2019), but album No.3 Pre Pleasure met the challenge.
Jacklin explored new sounds through drum machines and piano on Lydia Wears A Cross and Love, Try Not To Let Go, but elsewhere on I Was Neon and Be Careful With Yourself she zeroed in on indie-rock sounds. Pre Pleasure was Jacklin at her most confident.
5. FutureNever - Daniel Johns: The Silverchair frontman made the comeback of 2022. While his personal life might have been chaotic following a drink driving conviction, his artistry triumphantly returned.
From the grandiose strings of Reclaim Your Heart to the funky fun of I Feel Electric to the creepy nostalgia of FreakNever, this was easily Johns' best work since Silverchair's 2007 album Young Modern.
Just like Johns' finest Silverchair moments, FutureNever balanced experimentation with pop mastery.
6. Bunny Mode - Jaguar Jonze: Brisbane alt-pop artist Deena Lynch, aka Jaguar Jonze, gave a confident middle finger to abusers in the Australian music industry with her debut album.
It's an album dripping with cynicism and contempt. "I can't swallow your lies/ I can't swallow your ego/ You don't turn me on," Lynch sings on Swallow. While the lyrics might be cutting, the hooks are infectious.
7. The Real World - Freya Josephine Hollick: The Ballarat-based Americana hellcat has long promised a classic album and it finally arrived on The Real World.
From the desert rock-influenced Nobody's Better Than No One, featuring Lucinda Williams' band Buick 6, to the heart-breaking title track about environmental decay, it was a fascinating listen.
8. Running With The Hurricane - Camp Cope: After the red-hot anger of How To Socialise & Make Friends (2018), the Melbourne three-piece found themselves almost content. Frontwoman Georgia Maq once raged against misogyny in the music industry, but here she focused on the personal.
The melodies and arrangements were warmer and more acoustic, particularly on the stellar title track and Americana-flavoured Blue.
9. Learn To Like It - Carla Geneve: The Perth singer-songwriter proved why she's one of the best young songwriters in Australia on her powerful debut. The crunch of '90s garage mixed with the warmth of '70s Americana made for a compelling union for Geneve's emotive vocal on Brighter Than Blue and I Never Noticed The Weight.
10. Endless Motion - Press Club: On album No.3 the Melbourne punk band's songwriting finally matched the intensity on their live shows. As soon as the opener Eugene reached its chorus, it was clear Press Club had uncovered their X-factor.
