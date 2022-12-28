THE past two COVID-plagued years might have decimated the Newcastle and Hunter music scene, but it arguably helped sow the seeds for a glorious rebirth.
So many quality bands formed during lockdown and in 2022 that fresh crop of talent emerged as Newcastle music punters returned en mass to restriction-free shows.
Meanwhile on a national level, Cessnock's William Crighton finally received the recognition he's long deserved from the Australian music industry and Newcastle's favourite son, Daniel Johns, delivered a triumphant comeback.
The Newcastle Herald's Soundbites takes a look at the highs and lows of the Newcastle and Hunter music scene in 2022.
Water and Dust (William Crighton): Ever since releasing his self-titled debut in 2016, Crighton had steadily built his fan base through a mix of intense live performances and emotive songs.
The release of his third album Water and Dust in February truly launched the Cessnock singer-songwriter onto the national stage.
The record's combination of heartland rock and Australiana folk and its unapologetic political discourse about environmental degradation and the ill treatment of Indigenous people hits with honesty and integrity.
Deservedly Water and Dust earned Crighton his first ARIA Award in November when he won Best Blues & Roots Album.
Crighton also supported Midnight Oil, both in Australia and Europe, on their farewell tour to introduce his music to a wider fan base.
Notable mentions: FutureNever (Daniel Johns), I Didn't Go To LA & Then All This Weird Shit Happened (Daphzie), Locate 0 (Fungas), Marrow Gold/Skywatching (Ben Leece), Retired To The Ground (Not Good, Not Bad).
Be Here (Daphzie): Ever since she was a country music-inspired 16-year-old, Newcastle's Lili Crane has been promising to deliver a truly great single. Her maiden release under her new moniker Daphzie was the moment she fulfilled that promise.
From the opening line of, "Pour a ring of gasoline around my house and burn it the f--k down", it was obvious Daphzie was a different Lili Crane. Be Here was an anthemic explosion of 2000s-style indie-rock guitars, topped off with a soaring melody and Crane's emotive lyrics.
What's even more impressive is that Be Here was self-produced in Crane's bedroom before it was mixed by Gareth Hudson.
Notable mentions: Marrow Gold (Ben Leece), I Feel Electric (Daniel Johns ft. Moxie Raia), Washer (The Tryouts), 29 (ChaiChester), Faye's Fever Flow (Slow Cinema).
Sitting Down: By the time the Newcastle psych rock four-piece of Josef Milan (vocals, guitar), Lewis Nickel (guitar), Elias Flamiatos (bass) and Cat Hoscher (drums) played their first gig in December last year they were already a well-oiled machine.
Lockdown provided ample time for Sitting Down to practice and hone their melodic reverb-soaked brand of psych-rock that borrows from early Tame Impala and Meddle-era Pink Floyd.
Sitting Down's debut EP Pilot, released in May, was a strong introduction, but the release of the two-sided single All The Time and Lullaby signalled that they're a band who is rapidly developing.
Notable mentions: Turpentine Babycino, Slow Cinema, ChaiChester, The Tryouts.
West Best Bloc Fest: With 1000 tickets sold, six venues and 70 acts, the inaugural West Best Bloc Fest was a fantastic celebration of Newcastle's revitalised live music scene on October 2.
Organiser Dylan Oaks had bold plans for Bloc Fest, based off the iconic South By South West Festival, and he succeeded in bottling the buzz around the Newcastle scene post-COVID.
Bloc West will return in October 2023 even bigger after receiving a City Of Newcastle grant as part of the City Centre and Darby Street Special Business Rate funding program.
Cambridge Hotel announces closure: Not since the Star Hotel riot in 1979 has the impending closure of a Newcastle music venue been more dreaded.
In March it was announced that the Newcastle West venue will close in June 2023 with French-owned company Linkcity planning to develop the site into a 19-storey tower for university accommodation.
Stakeholders and local politicians have vowed to fight to keep the Cambridge open and there's a slim chance music will continue there post June.
