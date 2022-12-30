The rain had begun two hours later. Light at first, then deafening and relentless on the old tin roof. Marnie had curled up in bed, turned up the volume on a cheesy romantic comedy, and indulged in a piece of caramel slice. She had glanced at the clock on the bedside table, realising that Pete should have called by now. He always called when they had finished setting up, so she could say goodnight to the boys. She picked up her phone and clicked on Pete's name. She was not surprised when the call went to voicemail - Pete was well known for not answering his phone. "Hey, you've called Pete. I'm probably out feeding cows, wrestling snakes, or fixing a tractor. Or I just can't be bothered answering your call. Leave me a message!" Marnie smiled at the voicemail message. Still, a flicker of worry had danced across her mind as she pictured the boys in a leaky swag. She pushed it aside though, certain that they would be having the time of their lives, raining or not.