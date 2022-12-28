Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Oxley police investigate deaths of girls, 13 and 14, after inflatable biscuit slammed into submerged tree stump at Lake Keepit, near Tamworth

By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 28 2022 - 4:29pm, first published 3:47pm
Oxley Superintendent Bruce Grassick addressed the media after the boating tragedy. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A FAMILY holiday at the dam has ended in extreme tragedy after two young girls were killed when the inflatable biscuit they were riding slammed into a submerged stump.

