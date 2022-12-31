Newcastle Herald
Short Story Competition 2023 finalists: Maree Gallop's Vortex

By Maree Gallop
December 31 2022 - 3:30pm
Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

When I left the house this morning, the sky was blue, and the clouds were full of hope. But nature is a dynamic beast, like the illusion of the dolphin I saw in the clouds on my walk to the beach.

