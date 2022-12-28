Elsey stands up as Sotirio converts chance

POWER-PACKED striker Jaushua Sotirio deservedly grabbed the headlines after scoring the winner in the Jets' 1-0 win over Adelaide but it was the performances of two players at the other end of the pitch which most pleased coach Arthur Papas.
Centreback Jordan Elsey produced his best game in a Jets shirt at Coopers Stadium on Tuesday night and rookie defensive partner Mark Natta was just as good.
They won the ball, intercepted passes, blocked shots and were strong in the air under intense pressure.
It was the Jets' first clean sheet of the campaign and a major turnaround from the 3-0 loss to the Mariners.
"It shows you that we are capable," Papas said. "In terms of Else's performance, that would be up there for him.
"I thought the back four were good in general. They were disciplined and did their roles really well. Everyone was aggressive in their approach. We defended the box really well against a team who attacks well.
"[Keeper] Jack Duncan did what he had to do. They didn't create big, big chances but there were always threatening.
"It is a good sign for the group about the ability to do those kind of things in tough conditions against a very good team."
Sotirio had played the previous four matches off the bench. His goal, although benefiting from a deflection, was beautifully worked.
The movement started with keeper Jack Duncan playing out from the back and involved 25 passes before Kosta Grozos played Sotirio into space inside the penalty area.
He did the rest, hitting a first-time shot which deflected off Alex Popovic and into the right corner.
"It's one of the better goals we've scored this season so I'm proud of the guys for being able to execute that," Papas said.
"I was pleased with Jaush's performance. He was disciplined in terms of the type of runs we wanted him to make and he combined well defensively with Jenko on that side. He got through enormous work. His sprint efforts were incredible."
The win moved the Jets from 11th spot to sixth on 12 points.
"(The win is) positive, but it's just another game - the league is too tight," Papas said. "You lose one game you end up in 11th, you win one game you end up in sixth - that just tells you how even the league is."
"Since the break, we have had two wins and two losses. At the moment, there is not a clear indicator - outside of the team on top of the ladder - that anyone shows the type of form that you could bank on where they are going to be.
"What you need to do this season is string maybe two good runs. If you can string two good runs of three to four games consistently getting three points, you will find yourself in a really good position."
"They just need to keep believing in themselves. It is really simple. Just believe in yourself. Don't get caught up in reading crap that gets said, don't worry about the ladder, just worry about putting in your best performance every day and attacking the day.
"That is my philosophy. I wake up every day and try to be the best I can be. I try to impart that on the playing group. There is a great unity in this group. We do it tough in some ways. There are a couple of other teams in this league which do it the same."
