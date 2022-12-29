Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Shipwreck Odyssey show at Australian National Maritime Museum promises 'a wonderland of projection and light' that shows the 'beauty of our oceans'

December 30 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from the Shipwreck Odyssey show at Australian National Maritime Museum. Picture by Cassandra Hannagan

Need a reason to do something different? Like a trip to Sydney?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.