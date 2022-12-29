Game fishing prospects rising for new year

Warming waters offshore and a cross-section of catches over the past week have lifted game fishing expectations heading into the new year.
Reports of a tiger shark and multiple marlin snagged off Lake Macquarie, as well as marlin and billfish catches off Port Stephens, have coincided with favourable weather conditions which are set to continue over the coming long weekend.
"The highlight reel has got to be that we have a bit of temperature out on the wide grounds, out on the shelf," Jason Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse Marks Point, said on Thursday.
"There's a little bit of current but the water temp is as high as anywhere between 22.5 and 23.5 degrees out on the shelf, which is fantastic to see.
"There's some really big fish getting caught. A tiger shark was caught out off Swansea a day or two before Christmas that was about 345 kilo.
"There's been quite a few marlin caught off the coast here.
"One of our regular customers here, Troy Paton, he went out and did a solo effort on Christmas Eve and caught his first marlin.
"He came in and I gave him a bit of tuition and set him up with an outfit, and he went out and fought this marlin for two and a half hours by himself.
"He was all over the ocean and he finally got it in and then released it. He'd been out a few times and got broken off a few times.
"It was just one of those magical things. He saw it jump, put a couple of lures out, drove towards it and it jumped on.
"And I know the Norris boys, father-and-son team Steve and James, they were out there as well on Christmas Eve and got a striped marlin and lost a few others.
"There's quite a bit of marlin activity and I know the same is happening at Nelson Bay, with striped marlin and a few shortbilled spearfish as well because the water is so high.
"They tell me there's the odd blue marlin out a bit wider as well, so that's looking good.
"Further afield, South West Rocks has been fishing well for black marlin the past few weeks. Alex from work here went up yesterday for a day trip and caught and released one about 40-50 kilo."
Nunn expected a slight southerly on Thursday to take the edge off sea swells for the weekend.
Brent Hancock, from Tackle World Port Stephens, was also hopeful the southerly would help ahead of a return to predominantly nor-easterly conditions.
"There's been a little bit of marlin activity out wide there. I wouldn't say it's red hot but there's fish there," Hancock said.
"There's stripes and the odd black as well on the shelf.
"A boat up here called El Nino fished on Christmas Eve and got two stripes and two spearfish.
"It's not red hot but you wouldn't expect it to be this time of the year, but it's going to happen with the lead-up to the full moon next week. We just need a bit of southerly weather to push that good water back in, but it should start to happen."
While there's been no reports of bonito and dolphin fish, the inshore reefs are still providing.
"There's some good fishing on the inshore reefs, if you get up early enough to beat the nor-easter," Hancock said. "There's been some good trag on the inshore reefs and good jewies on the wider grounds, out in that 80 to 100 metres."
Nunn added that there were still a few reds and flathead on the inshore reefs as well.
Whiting continue to be the main catch on estuaries and beaches in the Hunter but the tip is to get in early and beat the holiday squeeze.
"Whiting are going nuts in the bay on live worms," Hancock said.
"We can't keep enough live worms in stock.
"There's been some good mulloway down on the beaches as well. It's definitely fishing really well but there's lots of people up here so you've just got to be patient, and fish early is the key to it.
Nunn said whiting fishing on the beaches was "going off" in the lead-up to Christmas but competition has increased.
He said bream, dart and the odd tailor were also coming in off the beaches.
In Lake Macquarie, Nunn said whiting, bream, flathead and kings were prevalent off the end of the prawn run but "there's a lot of boat traffic out there and everyone has just got to be considerate of each other". He said get in early or go out late.
Southern Lake Macquarie fisho Adam Caruana said blue swimmer crabs were also about and mullet was the pick as trap bait.
Caruana said there was "still a lot of small bream and squire around Summerland Point and Gwandalan, whiting are still on the chew and pike are starting to hang around local jetties.
"I personally use the sight of pike as timing of when squid will come on in the lake."
