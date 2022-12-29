Newcastle Herald
Game fishing prospects rising for new year

December 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FISH OF THE WEEK: Ian Weimer wins with this one-metre jew presented at a recent Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club weigh-in.

Warming waters offshore and a cross-section of catches over the past week have lifted game fishing expectations heading into the new year.

