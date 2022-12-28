Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Macquarie boat crash: Police release CCTV footage in search for boat in question over serious crash at Wangi Wangi Point

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated December 29 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Detectives are searching the Lake Macquarie area for a man and woman they believe could assist their inquiries after a serious boat crash left two fishermen with horrific injuries in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.