Detectives are searching the Lake Macquarie area for a man and woman they believe could assist their inquiries after a serious boat crash left two fishermen with horrific injuries in October.
The anglers were on the water just off Wangi Wangi Point around 4am on October 16, when another vessel collided at speed with theirs. As it drove away, police have said the voices of a man and woman could be heard on board.
The fishermen, aged 36 and 41, were taken to John Hunter Hospital with serious fractures to the neck, spine, ribs and shoulder as well as severe lacerations to the face, but have since been discharged.
Officers attached to the Marine Area Command established a strike force to investigate the crash, and have since determined that an aluminium boat with a blue hull, towed by a white Toyota Hilux on the day of the crash, could prove important to their investigation.
Police said the vehicle in question had been seen driving along Cams Boulevard in Summerland Point, about 4.35am on the day of the crash.
As inquiries continue, detectives have released CCTV footage of a vehicle whose occupants may be able to assist with inquiries.
Marine Area Command Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Mick O'Keefe said someone in the community may have the final piece of information that is key in assisting detectives with solving this case.
"Through traditional detective work, investigators have established that they are looking for a male and female who were in a white Toyota Hilux, towing a blue bottomed aluminium boat. We believe some children may have been on their boat at the time of the incident and we hope no one was injured like the fishermen were," Det A/Insp O'Keefe said.
"This is an opportunity for those involved to turn themselves in to police, or expect a visit from detectives soon enough, it's just a matter of time.
"If members of the public have any information which might assist detectives, I urge them to call Crime Stoppers or their local police station. Just like on the road, there are rules that need to be obeyed on the water to avoid reckless incidents like this."
