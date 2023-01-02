The phone returned to its lock screen, occupied by Nicholas, Jo and the girls. June wondered again. Blond, silent people. Nicholas had bearded himself so densely that June could barely picture him. He would never get rid of it, least of all if she said something. How could it be right, that a mother could lose the face of her son? June's attempts in the TV-less house - "how's school, Kayla?", "Mia, here's a book your daddy used to love", "Jo, you're not doing dishes" - left her with a tightness eased only by gunning her silver hatchback, just a bit, along the dirt access road and leaving the membrane of her son's severity. She would sit up in her seat, lulled by the AM band.