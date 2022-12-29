Dillon Rinn is set to embark on an epic challenge, the likes of which most people would never imagine or contemplate.
Mr Rinn, of Aberglasslyn, will attempt to run 50 kilometres a day for 50 days straight, beginning on New Year's Day.
"I'm doing it for two reasons. Firstly, I want to challenge myself," Mr Rinn, 27, said.
He also wants to put a spotlight on mental health and raise $10,000 for Beyond Blue.
"This is about giving everything I've got, not just for one day but multiple days," he said.
"The body will go early on - the knees and muscles - and fatigue will set in fairly quickly. Then it's about the mindset taking over and it's how long can the mind go through that sort of stress."
He likes to challenge his mind, especially in an extreme way.
"I feel like I need that physical challenge to push into that mental state and have that feeling of the mindset taking over."
He's looking forward to the feeling of euphoria that comes with completing milestones during the run.
"If I could do it for a good cause - Beyond Blue - that'd be the icing on the cake," he said.
Depression affects one in seven people in Australia, according to Beyond Blue.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that there were 3144 suicide deaths in Australia last year.
And about 8.6 million Australians aged 16 to 85 are estimated to have experienced a mental disorder at some time in their life, the National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing states.
Depression and anxiety are the most prevalent mental disorders.
Mr Rinn has known people throughout his life living with mental health challenges. He believes they are "more common than people want to believe".
He noticed that people can have mental health troubles over various issues, including their jobs and home life.
"There's a stigma around depression and suicide where no one really wants to talk about it," he said.
"Or those suffering with it don't feel like they can reach out to someone."
He said people "don't want to be seen as weak".
"It definitely isn't weak," he said.
"If I can be a part of that conversation and encourage others to reach out for help, that'd be a great result."
Mr Rinn has done ultramarathons before, but said this challenge will be "my toughest to date".
"I'll try to break the challenge down and take it step by step," he said.
For example, when he did a 160-kilometre ultramarathon, he focused on 10 kilometres at a time.
"When you get to 10, you regroup and move on for another 10 and keep that going," he said.
He's determined to complete the 50-day challenge.
"I don't want to start something, pull out halfway and have to tell everyone I didn't quite get there or go back home as if nothing has happened," he said.
"If I was to pull out, all I would think about afterwards is why didn't I get that done. That would hurt a lot more than what I'll go through in the 50 days.
"There's 365 days in a year. If I can suffer for 50 days and be happy for the remainder of the year, then it's worth it."
Each run will take five to five and a half hours.
"I want to slow it down and be cautious with my joints. The faster I go, the more impact there is with hitting the ground," he said.
"I don't want to push the speed, but I obviously don't want to go too slow."
Mr Rinn works as a prison guard at Cessnock Jail.
He will keep working during the 50-day period.
He plans to run through the night and early morning.
"I'll get up at 12.15am to 12.30am on the days I'm working and get it out of the way in the morning, then head to work at 8am.
"I'll finish work at 4pm, head straight home, have a quick feed, go to bed and redo it if all goes well."
His runs will be door-to-door from his home, so he has more time for stretching, eating and rest.
"I've got a 10km loop mapped out. I'll do that five times obviously.
"But I think I might get tired of that route, so I'll mix it up."
The main route also has some hills in it, so "if I feel like the legs aren't doing too good, I'll look for somewhere flatter".
He'll have to eat a lot to fuel his body and mind.
"I'll be increasing the calories quite significantly," he said.
"I'll be having as many carbs as possible - sugars and a lot of gels and Clif bars throughout the morning.
"Outside of that, it's as much food as I can get in."
Some of his runs are expected to be in warm conditions.
"On the days I'm not working, I'll start a bit later and the sun will be out," he said.
He's glad to have some help at hand.
"My partner Brooke is a great support. She's put her hand up to do whatever it takes to help me," he said.
On the 50th day, he hopes to have people run a kilometre or more with him as he heads towards the finish line.
He said raising money for Beyond Blue is very important to him.
"I want to keep challenging myself. I'm going to do future events and come up with other things I want to do," he said.
"I'm going to try and bring Beyond Blue along with me and see what I can do with that to get people talking about mental health."
Lifeline 13 11 14, Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
