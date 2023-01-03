I have always hated zoos, especially camels. Camels are the worst. They are the most arrogant animals in the world. Take monkeys. They are alright. They can scratch their nuts in front of you or show you their red bottoms, but all that just makes them look like funny naughty kids. At least they don't hurt you; physically or emotionally. Or tigers. Those can bite a piece of you if you come too close and they are underfed, but they have respect towards you. They treat you like an equal predator. So, what's the go with camels? What have we done to them?