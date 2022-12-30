Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Your Say

LETTERS: Why the 'Voice' is nothing to be afraid of

By Letters to the Editor
December 31 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: Why the 'Voice' is nothing to be afraid of

PETER Dolan, amongst others, attempts to convince us that the Voice will make "Aboriginal Australians more equal than the rest of us".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.