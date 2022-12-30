LETTERS: Why the 'Voice' is nothing to be afraid of

I attended the testing station on Hillsborough Road the next morning and was advised the following morning that it gave a positive result. By midday my doctor phoned me to advise that a script for anti-viral tablets had been sent to my local pharmacy; delivery could be arranged or it could be picked up. At 2.30pm the same day the COVID support team phoned to offer support and help. They sent a person to my house to deliver a finger pulse oximeter to test my oxygen levels. Every day for five days they phoned me to check the reading and to see that I was okay. I cannot thank them enough; they were wonderful, caring and supportive. We are fortunate to have this service available to help us through COVID.