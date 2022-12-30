LETTERS: Why the 'Voice' is nothing to be afraid of

PETER Dolan, amongst others, attempts to convince us that the Voice will make "Aboriginal Australians more equal than the rest of us".
It will be a recurring, but false, red-herring throughout the campaign. Peter, equality is not the same as equity and it's equity that the Voice will try to deliver for Indigenous Australians. Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities. Equity recognises that each person or group exists in different circumstances (e.g. low socio-economic disadvantage, disability, geographical isolation) and allocates them the appropriate resources and opportunities to reach equal outcomes.
For example public schools serving low socio-economic areas will receive far greater financial and human resourcing than those in more affluent areas. That doesn't make those kids 'more equal'; it simply provides resources to allow them the opportunities to attain some semblance of equality with the rest of the kids throughout the state who don't do it so tough. In any case, the Voice will simply be an advisory group to parliament and it's the parliament of the people that will decide whether or not to consider that advice in policy formulation. It's nothing to be frightened of.
IN his critique (and, in my view, wilful misinterpretation) of an earlier correspondent's advocacy for the Voice, your correspondent cites George Orwell's satirical observation that 'all animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others', ("Hearts mustn't rule heads", Letters, 28/12).
This is a fallacious comparison. How would including a clause in the Australian Constitution that First Nations people are entitled to be heard by the parliament on matters that directly affect them make them "more equal"? But let's take your correspondent's objection further. If he wants all Australians to be truly equal, does he suggest that we also abolish the old age pension, support payments to disabled people, the unemployed, new mothers and fathers, parents of school-age children, free or subsidised health care, etc. Does he propose that subsidies for essential industries be withdrawn? After all, this would make us all equal (in your correspondent's eyes), wouldn't it?
We are fortunate to live in a society where our governments recognise that we are not all equal and that many people, indeed many industries, require support, both financial and in the availability of essential services - and in having a voice to the parliament. Governments routinely consult with business, worker and community organisations on legislation that may affect their constituents.
First Nations people do not currently have such a voice (and having a handful of Aboriginal people in the parliament does not give them a representative voice). Given their special status as the custodians of our land for tens of thousands of years, isn't it entirely reasonable that they be formally recognised in the Australian Constitution, including a requirement that they be consulted on matters that directly affect them?
WHEN the new subdivision for around 500 homes was built at the top of Billy Goat Hill in Teralba, (called Billy's Lookout), we were promised a second road to cope with all the extra traffic.
Well, instead of a road, they are going to build a roundabout at the bottom of Pitt Street. What a load of rubbish. That won't solve the problem. We'll still only have one road in and out of Billy's Lookout for over 600 homes. Some homes with three cars. Let's hope there isn't a bushfire like we've had before. Plus, how is the cement works which is right there at the T-intersection going to navigate the roundabout with those extra long trucks? It's a road we need, not a roundabout. I guess roundabouts are a cheaper option to a road, regardless of whether it makes sense or not.
NOT feeling well recently, I conducted a rapid antigen test which showed a positive result.
I attended the testing station on Hillsborough Road the next morning and was advised the following morning that it gave a positive result. By midday my doctor phoned me to advise that a script for anti-viral tablets had been sent to my local pharmacy; delivery could be arranged or it could be picked up. At 2.30pm the same day the COVID support team phoned to offer support and help. They sent a person to my house to deliver a finger pulse oximeter to test my oxygen levels. Every day for five days they phoned me to check the reading and to see that I was okay. I cannot thank them enough; they were wonderful, caring and supportive. We are fortunate to have this service available to help us through COVID.
YOUTH crime is rampant in Australia, and the laws regarding these offences and bail conditions as well as penalties need to change now before anyone else is harmed or murdered.
It doesn't surprise me that citizens are now taking control of their own safety, but this unfortunately is the reason that America is in such disarray over gun laws. People do have the right to protect themselves and their families, we in Australia have abolished gun ownership, but my concern is if state governments like Queensland don't change their laws regarding these youth criminals, then people may (no, probably will, resort to accessing protection to ward off these criminals).
If these thugs go unchecked, people will start to take laws into their own hands and probably be arrested for doing so. Even in my neighbourhood many homes are putting up CCTV cameras, but these only supply evidence after the actual crime, they don't deter nor prevent these crimes by uncaring thugs.
IT must be frustrating for the federal Coalition who want a discussion on the benefit of modular nuclear reactors as a fail safe source of power, when the NSW Coalition are going to great lengths with a proposed 70 per cent reduction in carbon emission within the next decade, by copying the ALP plan to use renewable energy and storage systems. This 70 per cent emission reduction proposal will require the NSW government to replace the poles and wires to accept lower voltage transmission, costing over $100 billion.
What happens if this proposal fails and the poles and wires are to be changed once again? The last thing NSW needs is a carbon copy government with no alternative direction or ambition. I tend to believe the NSW Coalition will need to lose this upcoming election to learn how to win, not just for themselves, but for the rest of NSW. To spend $100 billion on an inefficient, insufficient power supply substitute that doesn't work 65 per cent of the time, "or not at all", is insanity. Surely they are not serious?
THANKS Andy Ward, (Short Takes, 28/12), but you don't seem to have got it. We can thank the fact that we still have a regional newspaper prepared to publish hard fought for information gained through the Freedom of Information Act. The point is that the pages of this masthead are one of the few opportunities we have to challenge the deliberately misleading and deceptive information coming from many of our political representatives on both sides of the house. It's called transparency and accountability.
LICENSED drivers of motor vehicles are now under more pressure. Not only do we have to be on the lookout for revenue-raising speed cameras, other drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists. We now have idiots, young and older, on e-scooters. These clowns seem to think they can ride on footpaths and suburban streets, with immunity. How about the cops confiscate these things whenever they find them on a footpath or road. Only a matter of time before there is a death and the poor car or truck driver will be subjected to all sorts of tests.
NOW, that's thinking outside the square! ("New care option a gift for Hunter healthcare", Herald, 28/12). Good luck, Heal Specialist Urgent Care, like GP Access, another approach to health care. Given medical workforce shortages and patient transfer blockages for ambulances, maybe this is what our public hospitals also need to ease pressure on emergency departments and get paramedics back on the road.
ALAN Hamilton, (Short Takes, 29/12), when I was an apprentice butcher in the early '80s we served the bakery next door with pie meat; a mixture of ox heart, ox tongue and beef kidney fat minced coarse. Billy the baker had the best pies in town. Sadly now people expect meat in a pie, what's the world coming to? The joy of finding a vein in a pie is sadly a distant memory.
AN Aboriginal Voice to Parliament will be far less a threat to the legal equality of all Australians than the billionaires voice to Parliament already is.
YOU would have to wonder about the safety standards of windows throughout the world. Yet another Russian has fallen to their death, this time from a third-floor hotel window in India.
HAHA Geoff Black, ("Everything is connected", Letters, 26/12), being descended from those early convicts whom you say were "not all the brightest" I probably should be offended, but I thank you for giving me a new excuse for the poor judgement I'm odds on to make when I catch up with some old mates. Compliments of the season to all.
