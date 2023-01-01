Newcastle Herald
Carriageway blockage black spot on council

By Letters to the Editor
January 2 2023 - 4:00am
The wall built on the boundary of the Llewellyn Street site, which contains a fire door.

SOMEONE has dropped the ball regarding the public passageway that was not provided by the developer Acoya at Llewellyn St Merewether, ("Inquiry into pathway", Herald, 24/12).

