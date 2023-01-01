SOMEONE has dropped the ball regarding the public passageway that was not provided by the developer Acoya at Llewellyn St Merewether, ("Inquiry into pathway", Herald, 24/12).
As a former resident of Llewellyn St, I know how much this walkway was important to the local community.
Going back in time the city council employed building inspectors who made sure any development in the city complied with planning and buildings regulations. The inspectors disappeared under the guise of efficiency and self regulation. That this has happened is a black spot on our local council.
I read in the Newcastle Herald that the CoN will investigate so it will not happen again. Where is the penalty that should have been given to the developer?
This shows that you can thumb your nose at the local council and get away with breaking the rules. I think the council has forgotten that they are servants of the people.
We expect an open and honest government, working for the betterment of their constituents.
I'M with you Tim, ("Some goals for our great city", Letters, 28/12).
I am very keen to see progress on the Broadmeadow Rail Depot (BRD) as a site to display Newcastle and the region's heritage (rail, maritime, industrial, etc), not only as a tourism attraction, but also to provide an understanding of what has been achieved since 1801. Some displays relating to the projected future(s) should also be included.
At my advanced age, the toilet on Nobbys is a no-brainer, and keeping Sydney's sticky fingers off our assets (eg, showground), and receiving a reasonable share of state expenditure (eg, contribution to botanic gardens, entertainment centre, BRD heritage centre) are desirable objectives.
Perhaps after the next state election, our Labor politicians could put aside electoral boundaries and work together to achieve a higher degree of planning independence for Newcastle and the region, with community involvement.
Accept Tim's challenge, and contribute ideas.
What do the younger members of our community think? They will have to live the longest with the outcomes.
PETER Dolan, ("Hearts mustn't rule heads", Letters, 28/12), oversimplifies 'the case for the Voice' when he describes it as an argument that 'we ought to compensate for past wrongs and present inequality by making Aboriginal Australians constitutionally more equal than the rest of us'.
When Britain invaded Australia, it imposed its laws and customs on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples at the point of a gun. They did not voluntarily cede sovereignty then, and they have not done so since. They are entitled to reject Australia's Constitution, and the laws based on that Constitution, as illegitimate rules imposed on them by force by a foreign power.
Instead, they have generously presented a pathway to reconciliation. Their proposed constitutional recognition of a First Nations Voice involves formally recognising their unique position as the custodians of this island for the last 65,000 years and creating a means by which their cultural knowledge and lived experiences can be formally considered when important decisions are made. It is a step towards establishing the Constitution's legitimacy for all Australians, including members of the oldest continuous civilisation on Earth. It is a generous offer, and one I believe non-indigenous Australians should accept by humbly voting yes.
PETER Dolan, ('Hearts mustn't rule heads", Letters, 28/12), says we should keep "vibe" out of the Voice debate, and not let our hearts rule our heads. Yet he uses the dramatic imagery of Orwell's Animal Farm to effectively suggest that a Voice to parliament might somehow result in Indigenous Australians, 3.6 per cent of the population, lording it over the rest. This is the head ruling the heart?
He says that the possibility of direct impacts of a Voice on the "rest of us" deserve "rational investigation". The Voice is first and foremost about constitutional recognition of Indigenous people.
It would be comprised of Indigenous representatives, and would provide advice to the parliament and federal government on Indigenous policy matters.
It would not be a "third chamber" of parliament, and would have no decision making or veto powers. Apart from its basic advisory role, the ultimate say over its composition and functions would be vested in the parliament.
I can therefore see no rational basis to conclude that such a body would have direct and significant impacts on the lives of non-Indigenous people.
There is indeed an attempt to create a "vibe" about this debate - by many, if not most of those opposed to the Voice. The same vibe that has always hindered progress on Indigenous issues in this country. One of fear, confusion, distrust and resentment. All through a good, old-fashioned scare campaign, but in the guise of a rational debate.
Positively Orwellian.
MICHAEL Hinchey, (Short Takes, 27/12), it cracks me up each and every time I hear anyone from the modern right moaning about how they've supposedly been "shut down" anytime (usually someone "woke") so much as disagrees with them.
Strange how when they're supposedly shut down though, they're still able to convey this message quite loudly, almost as if it never ever happened to begin with.
It reminds me of when right wing media personality (and I use that last noun loosely) Steve Price stated that he had been "cancelled", by announcing this declaration in a full page newspaper column, all while he was appearing on his radio show, and appearing on national television three nights a week.
THE article written by Cristina Talacko, ("Tackling energy crisis needs a bigger plan", Opinion, 30/12), clearly and succinctly outlined the issues confronting Australia's energy supply issues.
She wrote "we need a plan that strikes the right balance between decarbonisation and reliability and affordability, with a timeline identifying how each source of energy and technology will play its part until we close the storage and base load gap".
The sooner we (and our politicians) recognise that there is a place for coal, gas, nuclear, wind, solar, dams and batteries we might get somewhere.
In retrospect, countries and states like California, Texas, Spain, Italy, UK etc, wish they had followed her advice.
I WOULD like to wish you all a 'happy just another day, day'! You can't do tomorrow and you can't change yesterday, so if you're above the ground today, congratulations! Just do today. If you try to do tomorrow today and wake up underground tomorrow, that means you've wasted yesterday so just do today. Tomorrow will take care of itself. As for yesterday, who cares! Now can someone tell me what day it is? I hope it's not yesterday or tomorrow. If it's today then 'happy just another day'!
GREG Hunt can't understand why there are freezing temperatures in the northern hemisphere if global warming is happening, (Short Takes, 30/12). The following is an excerpt from the book, "Global Warming for Dummies". Please buy it, Greg. "While the atmosphere warms, the climate is changing, and so is the weather. More frequent and more intense storms, flooding, droughts, heat waves, and even extreme snowfalls are all part of the changes."
COULD one of our fellow Newcastle Herald readers help me please? The word 'woke' is used a lot these days, but I have no idea what it means, nor does anyone that I have asked.
PRESUMABLY John Dickenson lives in an apartment in town, near McDonalds, which has been there for decades, (Short Takes, 30/12). It's the city where people come to make noise and have a night out. Back to the suburbs, John, if you want quiet. You knew what you were getting yourself into by moving into town.
MILTON Caine, ("Hunter patients' healthy dose of good news", Letters, 30/12), I suggest the Maitland Hospital, High St, be revitalised as a NSW Government service hub relocating CBD activities off the floodplain. Agreed the old ED could be a public urgent care centre. Car parking is key to this plan.
THE computer says no; Rudd's Prime Minister pension, all the lurks and perks plus an ambassador's salary, plus plus plus. Where do we Australians draw the line? There's a lot of heartache, poverty and distress in this country, people trying to make ends meet, and we, the people, are allowing this ongoing glut of taxpayers money to go on.
NOW that Afghanistan is back under the repressive Taliban government, can someone explain to me, what the point of the Australian soldiers losing their lives was for?
