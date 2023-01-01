I WOULD like to wish you all a 'happy just another day, day'! You can't do tomorrow and you can't change yesterday, so if you're above the ground today, congratulations! Just do today. If you try to do tomorrow today and wake up underground tomorrow, that means you've wasted yesterday so just do today. Tomorrow will take care of itself. As for yesterday, who cares! Now can someone tell me what day it is? I hope it's not yesterday or tomorrow. If it's today then 'happy just another day'!