DRINKS REVIEW: Jumping Goat will put a kick in holiday gatherings

Granted, this is Cuvee as I like it, but my word it's an impressive one. Crisp, clean, and dry, this is a testament to Besserat de Bellefon's method of making Champagne. The absence of malolactic fermentation is a distinctive feature of the Bleu Brut. By adding less "liqueur de tirage" (a mix of sugar, yeast and must) at the time of bottling, and keeping the wine under lower-than-normal pressure under cork, each glass has a softer effervescence. This means, among other things, that it is easier to drink and can be enjoyed with food. The Bleu Brut is a blend of pinot meunier, chardonnay and pinot noir, balanced by hints of honeysuckle, plum and hazelnut. French Champagne house Maison has released a gift pack: a bottle of the Bleu Brut plus two premium flutes housed in a blue and white box. It's $90 at Dan Murphy's and BWS stores. Hint hint, to any friends or family of mine reading this. Just perfect for summer.