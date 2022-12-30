DRINKS REVIEW: Jumping Goat will put a kick in holiday gatherings

Tim Connell
Gee, it's orange. This effort, from coffee-minded Kiwi distiller Jumping Goat (a deep dive reveals they're in Tauranga, which you'll be pleased to know is in the Bay of Plenty), says a bit on the tin. "Made by Kiwis". "Late Nights Last Longer" - enticing or ominous? And does the combo of beans and booze soar like season one of Flight of the Conchords, or roll like the underarm ball?
If you like espresso martinis, you'll be in. You can get a spout for the bottle that's fashioned like a goat's head and, kind of, vomits out the liquid. Are we excited yet? The roasted aroma is pleasing, like something single origin that a barista recommends and you sip, and agree you can taste the hint of spice. And it's there. It finishes with a rich, chocolate bitterness. Serve at a holiday gathering to enliven proceedings.
Granted, this is Cuvee as I like it, but my word it's an impressive one. Crisp, clean, and dry, this is a testament to Besserat de Bellefon's method of making Champagne. The absence of malolactic fermentation is a distinctive feature of the Bleu Brut. By adding less "liqueur de tirage" (a mix of sugar, yeast and must) at the time of bottling, and keeping the wine under lower-than-normal pressure under cork, each glass has a softer effervescence. This means, among other things, that it is easier to drink and can be enjoyed with food. The Bleu Brut is a blend of pinot meunier, chardonnay and pinot noir, balanced by hints of honeysuckle, plum and hazelnut. French Champagne house Maison has released a gift pack: a bottle of the Bleu Brut plus two premium flutes housed in a blue and white box. It's $90 at Dan Murphy's and BWS stores. Hint hint, to any friends or family of mine reading this. Just perfect for summer.
CHRISTMAS may have taken us somewhat bibulous and cash depleted into the new year, but here are two sparklers to stave off the problems. This affordable non-vintage, bottle-fermented, pinot noir-chardonnay base blend is light gold in the glass and has a fine, lingering bead and nashi pear aromas. Brisk grapefruit flavour shows on the front palate, the middle palate has peach, honeydew melon, brioche and creamy oak characters and the finish slatey acid. Get it at the Taylors Rd, Auburn, winery, taylorswines.com.au and bottle shops and it would be good with tapas and will cellar two years. It was made by Taylors chief winemaker since 2000 Adam Eggins, who gained early-career sparkling wine skills working in Tasmania at Heemskerk and is well remembered in the Hunter Valley as Rothbury Estate manager-chief winemaker up until 1999. The Taylor family wine venture was established in the southern Clare Valley in 1969 by Sydney hotelier Bill Taylor Senior and his sons John and Bill.
THIS no-alcohol, non-vintage, vegan-friendly, low-calorie and organically grown chardonnay-based bubbly has a label featuring an angel holding a wine cask and a sub-title "temperance is heavenly". The wine has busy bubbles, straw hues and melon scents. The front palate shows pear flavour, the middle palate apple, citrus and biscuity characters and flinty acid refreshes at the finish. Drink now and with canapés. Available in some bottle shops and on sansdrinks.com.au and fourthwavewine.com.au. Sobriety Society is part of the Charlestown-based Fourth Wave portfolio of Australian and New Zealand and other international brands built up over the past 13 years by Merewether couple Frances and Nicholas Crampton. Frances was Hamilton born and raised, schooled at St Francis Xavier's and St Pius X High, then gained a Newcastle University commerce-law degree. She and Nicholas worked in beer and wine in Sydney and Melbourne before coming to Newcastle and founding Fourth Wave.
